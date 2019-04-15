The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Rock 'n' roll is alive and thriving in South Florida this week, with shows from local acts such as Bleeth, Holly Hunt, and the State Of, as well concerts by the Psychedelic Furs and Buckcherry. On the festival front, III Joints and Kaya Fest have the ganja lovers covered for 4/20. And if you're looking to witness legends in the flesh, check out KRS-One or Caetano Veloso Saturday night.

Here's your music calendar for April 15 through 22. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, April 15

Affect: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Bill Mays: With Jamie Ousley, 8 p.m., $15-$20. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Juraj Kojs: 8:30 a.m., Free. University Metrorail Station, 5400 Ponce de Leon, Coral Gables.

Vibeat: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, April 16

Alejandro Lerner: 7 p.m., $45-$100. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Leo Medina: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Manny Echazabel: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wednesday, April 17

Beer and Brass: With New World Symphony, 7:30 p.m., $40. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.

Beethzart Acosta: 7 p.m., Free. Shelton Academy, 11300 NW 41st St., Doral, 305-599-9967, sheltonacademyschools.com.

Big Brooklyn Red and the Magic City Soul: 10 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Bleeth Photo by Natalia Ariza

Bleeth and Holly Hunt: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Buckcherry: 7:30 p.m., $24.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Jessica Who: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Kazehito Seki: With Le Trash Can, 10 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Sebastian Ledher and Archila: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Thursday, April 18

Beer and Brass: With New World Symphony, 7:30 p.m., $40. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.

Dixie Highway Crashers: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Excel: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Guilt Parade: With Rhino, Charred, and Spur, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Kimbra performs with Nu Deco Ensemble and Ben Folds this week. Photo by Micaiah Carter

Nu Deco Ensemble: With Kimbra and Ben Folds, 8 p.m., $35-$85. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Omar Apollo: 8 p.m., $10-$65. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Rat Bastard: 8 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Sebastián Yatra: 10 p.m., $40-$60. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

The State Of: 9 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Friday, April 19

The Camacho Brothers: 9 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Chus + Ceballos: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

DJ Whookid: 10 p.m., $20/$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Dracula: 8 p.m., $12-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Idania Álvarez: With Ana María Perera, 10 p.m., $20-$25. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.

Jake Miller Photo by Max Vadukul

Jake Miller: With Logan Henderson and Just Seconds Apart, 7:30 p.m., $22.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

The Lark and the Loon and Esco: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Leon Bridges: 8:30 p.m., $49.50-$75. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Little Havana Social Club: With Viento de Agua, 8 p.m., $10-$20. Koubek Center, 2705 SW Third St., Miami, 305-237-7750, koubekcenter.org.

Manfredas: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Nano Stern: 8 p.m., Free-$10. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Ntaya: 10 p.m., $15. Riviera Live, 3138 Coral Way, Miami, 786-703-3729, rivieralivemiami.com.

Santana: 8 p.m., $70.50-$255.50. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Super Flu: 11 p.m., Free-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Super Freestyle Explosion: With Stevie B, Lisa Lisa, Exposé, Seduction, and others, 7:30 p.m., $36.50-$71.50. Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables, 855-925-6027, watscocenter.com.

Saturday, April 20

After Dark 4/20: With Umbrella Boys, Myrezu, Above the Shoulders, and others, 10 p.m., $4.20-$10. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.

Appetite for Destruction: 7:30 p.m., $14. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Aymée Nuviola: 8 p.m., Free. Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com.

Baby Lores: 8 p.m., $21.40-$26.75. Babylon, 7020 NW 72nd Ave., Miami, 305-761-7519, babylonmiami.com.

Caetano Veloso: With Zeca and Tom Veloso, 8 p.m., $39-$89. Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.com.

Chuckie: 10 p.m., $20/$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Claptone Photo by Andreas Waldschutz

Claptone : 11 p.m., $10-$40. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Earthday Music and Arts Festival: With Bruuvy, Foom, Freaky Pat, Ahli Angele, and others, 8 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Gianluca Vacchi: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

III Joints: With Andres Line, Ashley Venom, Bakke, Danyelino, Dude Skywalker, and others, 2 p.m., $10-$20. Broken Shaker, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-2727, freehandhotels.com/miami/broken-shaker.

Justin Howl and Bobby Lee Rodgers: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Kaya Fest: With Stephen Marley, Ziggy Marley, Damian Marley, Sean Paul, and others, 1:30 p.m., $80-$300. Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.

Kitchen Vomit Presents: With Choke, Kaya, CND, Los Reyesz Bong Death, and others, 8 p.m., $10. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

KRS-One: With DJ Heron and Lamebot, 7 p.m., $30-$60. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Malena Burke: 11 p.m., $35-$50. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.

Ofertorio: With Caetano, Moreno, and Tom Veloso, 8 p.m., $39-$89. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Onra: 11 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

The Psychedelic Furs Photo by Maggie Butler

The Psychedelic Furs: 8 p.m., $45. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Raul Paz: 9 p.m., $30. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Rosario Flores y Lolita Flores: 8 p.m., $65-$450. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Sage Armstrong: 11 p.m., $10-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Spriing : With Mustard Service, Cannibal Kids, Supergold, Paiige , and the Polar Boys, 6 p.m., $10. Gibson Guitar Showroom, 2751 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-573-3523.

Surreal Flight & Friends: 10 p.m., Free-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Troy Roberts' Nu-Jive: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.

Sunday, April 21

Folk, Punk, & Easter: With Flea Market Politics, the Dogs, Fulltime Mötherfucker, Shooting Moons, and others, 8 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Lower Species: With Jackal, Fixed Mind, and Guillotine, 8 p.m., $10. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

Noelia Zenon: 7:30 p.m., $45-$60. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.

Resonant Rogues: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Rosario Flores y Lolita Flores: 8 p.m., $95-$450. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Wasabi: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

West Kendall Zine Fest: With Palomino Blond, Ballout Boy, and others, 12 p.m., Free. Milly's Empanada Factory, 13911 SW 66th St., Miami, 305-791-1848, millysfactory.com.