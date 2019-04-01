The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Whether you've recovered or not, Miami Music Week is officially over. But that doesn't mean the Magic City is a music-free wasteland during the first week of April. In fact, some Ultra performers aren't quite ready to let go of the place yet. For starters, Marshmello will stick around to play a Monday-night set at E11even. Rock out to a darker take on electronic music when Boy Harsher takes over Gramps this Wednesday. Then, on Friday, get dressed up for a performance by the gender-bending pop provocateurs Of Montreal at the Ground.
Here's your music calendar for April 1 through 7. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Sunday, March 31
Atrak: 8 p.m., $20/$30. Gold Rush Cabaret, 7770 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-631-2564, goldrushcabaret.com.
Audien & Tritonal: 10 p.m., $20-$30. C&L Warehouse, 555 NW 24th St., Miami.
Bedouin: With Serge Devant, Santiago Garcia, and Colle, 10 p.m., $20-$50. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.
Carl Cox Presents His Disco, Funk, & Soul Event: 10 p.m., Free. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.
Carnage: With Lil Pump, Dada Life,
Castaway: With Magit Cacoon, Davi, Holmar, and others., 1 p.m., TBA. Proyecto Tulum, 270 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-606-1314, proyectotulum.com.
Coyu Presents Suara Showcase: With Matrixxman, Radio Slave, Truncate, and others, 10 p.m., $20-$40. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.
Dark Shades Showcase: With Techneekz, Chris Clark, Mandehhh, Get Bad, and others, 10 p.m., $20. Barter, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.
Denial Island: With
DJ Camilo: 9 p.m., $20-$30. Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-637-2987, racketwynwood.com.
Future Sound of Egypt Miami: 6 p.m., $15-$40. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Lovers & Friends All R&B Party: With DJ Moma, Sean G, LateNite, and Kamariesson, 10 p.m., Free. Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-573-8228, coyo-taco.com.
Lovin' Music Fest: With Havoc 305, Never Stop Believin', Keep the Faith, and US Stones, 10 a.m., $7.50. Greynolds Park, 17530 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami Beach, 305-945-3425, miamidade.gov/parks/greynolds.asp.
Markus Schulz Open to Close: 10 p.m., $20-$40. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.
Marshmello: 10 p.m., $75-$150. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Miki Beach: 4 p.m., $25. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Motta Luna and Kuyayky: 3 p.m., $20. 10916 NW 2nd Ave, 10916 Northwest 2nd Ave., Miami Shores.
Nervous Records: With Cassy, Chus & Ceballos, Kenny Dope, Louie Vega, Oscar G, and others, 8 p.m., $520-$1,000. No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-395-5811, no3social.com.
Pickle Love Last Dance: With Cassy, Bamboozle, and others, 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Project Mayhem Industry Social 15: With Jimi the Genius, Seth Vogt, G$Montana & NeuroziZ, and others, 12 p.m., $10. 1306 Miami, 1306 North Miami Avenue, Miami.
Rachelle Coba: 4 p.m., TBA. Collins Park, 2200 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7730.
Shaker Sunday BBQ: With Jillionaire, Walshy Fire, Silent Addy, Reid Waters, and others., 2 p.m., TBA. Broken Shaker at Freehand Miami, 2727 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach.
Sweet Spot Miami Music Week Edition: With Anane Vega, Deanne, and Pride, 5 p.m., $10-$15. Charcoal Garden Bar + Grill, 82 Northwest 29th Street, Miami.
Monday, April 1
Adventure Club: 10 p.m., $10/$20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Ashley Pezzotti: 8 p.m., $10. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Dark Orb IV: With Alexander Technique, Complex Solution, Delta Echo, and others, 8 p.m., $20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Jake Shapiro Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Mel Williams: 6 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.
Tuesday, April 2
DJ Nano: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
James McCoy: 6 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.
Lindsey Blair Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
World Music Tuesdays: With Andre Carvajal, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Wednesday, April 3
Archila and Marcelo Garzozi: With Leo Rojas and Ella Wild., 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Boy Harsher: With Special Interest., 9 p.m., $12-$15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Frank Wilson: 6 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.
Jazz at The Yard: With Tim Jago, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Laura Rain and the Caesars: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Pride Wednesday: With Christopher Foor and John Santiago, 4 p.m., Free. The Standard Spa Miami Beach, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-1717, standardhotels.com/spa-miami-beach.
Spider Cherry: 7 p.m., Free. Crazy Uncle Mike's, 6450 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton.
We Three: 7:30 p.m., $18-$38. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Words & Wine: With Escape, E. Grizzly, and LyrikEl., 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Thursday, April 4
ABBA: The Concert: 8:30 p.m., $28-$32.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Alex Rose: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Boney James: 7:30 p.m., $30.50-$57.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Do Not Sit Gets Deep: With Simone Vitullo, Alan Epps, and Rader, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Gene on Earth: With Jacob Friedland and Franco Alexander, 11 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Juju: 9 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Little Big: 7 p.m., $40. Gulfstream Park Racing & Casino, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach, 954-454-7000, gulfstreampark.com.
Mel Williams: 6 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.
Polyphia: With I the Mighty, 7 p.m., $18.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Portals to the Underground: With Samul, L.E.O, Adar, Bort, and Virgo., 10 p.m., $10-$15. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
Ricky Valido: 7 p.m., $7. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Unfiltered: With Batawi, Taylor Davis, Alexa Lash, Cynfully Sweet, Chris Mullins, and others, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Friday, April 5
Dracula: 8 p.m., Free. Life House Hotels, 528 Southwest 9th Ave., Miami.
Drug: 7 p.m., Free. Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami, 786-693-9309, sweatrecordsmiami.com.
Frank Carmelitano and Maryel Epps: 5 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.
The French Horn Collective: 7 p.m., Free. Normandy Fountain, 1096 Normandy Dr., Miami Beach.
The Goodnites: 10 a.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Kornél Kovács: 11 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Lake People: With Surreal Flight and Oscar Mederos, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Ludacris: With Tommy Lee and DJ Aero, 9 p.m., $75-$500. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
Mofsky: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Nevermind: Nirvana tribute., 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Of Montreal: 8 p.m., $20-$25. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
A Salute to Frank Sinatra: 7 p.m., $36.45. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Spam Allstars: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Spider Cherry: 8:30 p.m., Free. Crazy Uncle Mike's, 6450 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton.
Vera: With Sons Of Immigrants, 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Saturday, April 6
Derrick Carter: With Will Renuart and Tomas C, 10 p.m., $15-$25. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Fatoumata Diawara and Noura Mint Seymali: 8 p.m., $28. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.
Hymn for Her: 10 a.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Juniper Dive: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Less Than Jake: 7 p.m., $19.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Marian Cekovsky: 7 p.m., $25. American Czech-Slovak Cultural Club, 13325 Arch Creek Rd., North Miami, 305-891-9130, acscc.org.
Marisela: 8 p.m., $50-$110. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
Miami Fusion: With Juanes and Brian Stokes Mitchell, 7 p.m., $13-$120. Ziff Ballet Opera House, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Pride Disco: With DJ Lina and Occupy The Disco, 11 p.m., $30. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.
Ritah Wilburn: 7 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.
Roosevelt Collier: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Sunday, April 7
Baroque Meets Jazz: With Julian Milkis and Siberian Virtuosi, 3 p.m., $30-$55. Temple Emanu-El, 1701 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-535-5661, tesobe.org.
Festival Internacional Ernesto Lecuona: 3 p.m., $27-$42. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
Guster: 7:30 p.m., $29.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
John Zam and Rachael Rage: 11:30 a.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.
Jordan M. Young: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Reggae Sundays: With Jah Movement, 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
The Barricade Boys: 7 p.m., $45-$49. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Tipico Urbano: 9 p.m., $15. Club Tipico Dominicano, 1344 NW 36th St., Miami, 305-634-7819, clubtipicodominicano.com.
