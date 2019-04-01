The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Whether you've recovered or not, Miami Music Week is officially over. But that doesn't mean the Magic City is a music-free wasteland during the first week of April. In fact, some Ultra performers aren't quite ready to let go of the place yet. For starters, Marshmello will stick around to play a Monday-night set at E11even. Rock out to a darker take on electronic music when Boy Harsher takes over Gramps this Wednesday. Then, on Friday, get dressed up for a performance by the gender-bending pop provocateurs Of Montreal at the Ground.

Here's your music calendar for April 1 through 7. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Sunday, March 31