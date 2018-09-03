The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Labor Day weekend is over, but that doesn't mean you have to go back to the weekly grind. Churchill's Pub is keeping the party going for 8 days straight in celebration of its 39th anniversary as Miami's must-do music venue. Legendary rock band MC5 is also celebrating an anniversary: its 50th. To celebrate, founding members, including guitarist Wayne Kramer, have formed the supergroup MC50 with members of Soundgarden, Faith No More, and Fugazi. They'll hit the stage at Revolution Live this Wednesday.

Here's your music calendar for the week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, September 3