The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Labor Day weekend is over, but that doesn't mean you have to go back to the weekly grind. Churchill's Pub is keeping the party going for 8 days straight in celebration of its 39th anniversary as Miami's must-do music venue. Legendary rock band MC5 is also celebrating an anniversary: its 50th. To celebrate, founding members, including guitarist Wayne Kramer, have formed the supergroup MC50 with members of Soundgarden, Faith No More, and Fugazi. They'll hit the stage at Revolution Live this Wednesday.
Monday, September 3
39 Years of Churchill's: With Ryan Carney, Antifaces, Las Nubes, and others, 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
6ix9ine & 50 Cent: 10 p.m., $90. King of Diamonds, 17800 Ipco Rd., Miami, 305-999-9500, clubkod.com.
Kenny Millions: 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Nicole Yarling: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Tuesday, September 4
Leo Medina: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Shenzi: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
World Music Tuesdays: With Michael Gil, 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Wednesday, September 5
Archila, Jason Rault, & Differ: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Carlos Menendez: 8 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Jazz at the Yard: With Electric Kif and Mark Small, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Jessica Who: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Magela Herrera: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
MC50 Presents Kick Out the Jams: 7 p.m., $25. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Thursday, September 6
A-Fin K-2: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Be Natural: 8 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Leonard Garcia: 7 p.m., $15. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Murda Beatz: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Natalie Roache: 10 p.m., Free-$10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Private School: 10 p.m., $0. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Steven A. Clark: 9 p.m., $10. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Friday, September 7
The Bluesome: 10 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
The Brooklyn Invasion: With Rockness Monsta, Craig G, and Illa Ghee, 10 p.m., $20. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Federico Britos Trio: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
Joel Zoss: 8 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
k.d. lang: 8 p.m., $30-$109. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Keith Johns: 8:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Legião Urbana: 9 p.m., $98. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, faena.com/miami-beach/bar/faena-theater.
Los Pericos: 8 p.m., $33-$55. Flamingo Theater, 905 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami.
MoM: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
The Moon Caravan: With Jenni Foxx, 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
The Ripple Effect: With Charlee Bravo, Alvararri, Chuck D, and others, 7 p.m., $11. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Robin Schulz: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Santoros: With Fat Sun, Rick Moon, and TaxiBand, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Shift: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Simulation: With Shlump and EazyBaked, 11 p.m., $20-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Skinny Molly, Dirty Soul Revival, & HaldenVang: 7 p.m., $30-$50. Seminole Theatre, 18 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, 786-650-2073, seminoletheatre.org.
Sonlokos: 8 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Thugfucker & Galen: 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
When the Dust Settles: With Maga, Zone +, Enzo GD, and others, 10 p.m., $15-$350. Lemon City Studios, 261 NE 73rd St., Miami, facebook.com/LemonCityStudios.
Saturday, September 8
Dark Star vs. the Space Lady: 7 p.m., $10. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.
Alok: 11 p.m., $55. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Angra: 7 p.m., $20-$60. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Antonio Lizana: 8 p.m., Free. Centro Cultural Español, 1490 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-448-9677, ccemiami.org.
Bad Gyal: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Cortadito: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Dsided & Friends: With Amy Alexander and Dan Klokov, 5 p.m., Free. 5 p.m., Free. No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-748-4540, no3social.com.
G-Eazy: With Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, YBN Nahmir, and others, 6:30 p.m., $29.50-$89.50. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.
The Gary Keller Trio: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
Gran Combo, Jerry Rivera, & Charlie Zaa: 8 p.m., $49-$197. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Illuminate by Secret Garden: 10 p.m., $10. Rene's Wynwood, 3201 NW Seventh Ave. Circle, Miami, 786-200-2017.
Jordan Matthew Young: 10 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Lone Wolf: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
¡Mayday!: 9 p.m., Free. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.
Ozone After-Party: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Ozuna: 8 p.m., $49-$500. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Paul Simon: 8 p.m., $45.75-$170.75. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
Pepe Montes & His Conjunto: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Skinny Molly: With Dirty Soul Revival and Halden Vang, 7 p.m., $30-$50. Seminole Theatre, 18 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, 786-650-2073, seminoletheatre.org.
The Tea: With Victor Rosado, Mystic Bill, and Residents, 5 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Ty Dolla $ign & Murda Beatz: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Yoli Mayor: 9 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Sunday, September 9
Blessthefall: 6 p.m., $19. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Molotov: 7 p.m., $42-$92. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Reggae Sunday: With Itawe, 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Too $hort: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Vibrate With Lukas Valo: 9 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
