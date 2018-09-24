The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

It's been ten years since Christina Aguilera hit the road in support of new music, so expect her to return with a vengeance when she opens her Liberation Tour at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino this Tuesday night. But if you're in the mood for absurdist escapism from our absurd reality, you'll probably want to catch Father John Misty and David Byrne's back-to-back shows at the Fillmore Miami Beach this weekend.
Here's your music calendar for September 24 through 30. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, Sept. 24
Alex Weitz: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Chizzle: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
DJ April Yount: 6 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Omine's Pain Killers: 8:30 p.m., Free. Government Center Metrorail Station, 101 NW First St., Miami, 305-375-4831.
Silvia Santilli: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Uada: 8 p.m., $15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Tuesday, September 25
Christina Aguilera: 8 p.m., $112-$337. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
DJ Nano: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
LaVie: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Mark Viner: 7 p.m., Free. Steinway Piano Gallery, 4104 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, 786-417-7847.
Terrestrial Funk: With Yung Algebra, 4 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
World Music Tuesdays: With Fabi World Music, 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Wednesday, September 26
The Australian Pink Floyd Show: 8 p.m., $40-$75. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
Colony House: 7 p.m., $16.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Hunny: 7 p.m., $15. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Jazz at the Yard: With Jean Chardavoine, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Jazzmeia Horn: 9 p.m., $50. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, faena.com/miami-beach/bar/faena-theater.
Leo Medina: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Lisanne Lyons: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Matt Sassari: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Words & Wine Open Mic Night: With Baraja and Evans the MC, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Thursday, September 27
All Folk'd Up Tribute to Daniel Johnston: With Mr. E & Mle, the Barely Damned, and others, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Andres Gonzalez & Carlos Andrade: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Big Dipper: 9 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Dashboard Confessional & All Time Low: 7 p.m., $36. Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-544-8600, mizneramphitheater.com.
El Micha: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Graham Funke: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Ivan Smagghe: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Jose Gallegos: 7 p.m., $10. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Nima Gorji: 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Philipp Kirkorov: 7 p.m., $109-$504. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Remyz: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
The Sun Machine: With Jaialai, Similar Prisoners, and Analog, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Thrice: 6:30 p.m., $22. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Vantage Point: With Shitstorm, Be All End All, and Way of Life, 7 p.m., $10. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.
Zarabanda: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Friday, September 28
Atish B2B Hisham Zahran: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Captain Hook & Sonic Species: 11 p.m., $10-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Elephante: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Father John Misty: With King Tuff, 7 p.m., $35-$50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Henrik Schwarz & Johannes Brecht: 10 p.m., $10-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Jazz at MOCA: With Nestor Torres, 8 p.m., Free. Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-893-6211, mocanomi.org.
Jermaine Dupri: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Keba: 9:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Lagrimas: With Silent EM, Laboratory, No Dice, and others, 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Lucia Micarelli: 8 p.m., $30-$50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Mike Gerber: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Myriam Hernandez: 8:30 p.m., $50-$117. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Nestor Torres: 8 p.m., Free. Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-893-6211, mocanomi.org.
Oriente: 7:30 p.m., $10. Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, 305-638-5800, historichamptonhouse.org.
Petty Hearts, a Tribute to Tom Petty: 8 p.m., $14. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
R3hab: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Shaun Frank: 11 p.m., Free. Basement, 2901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach.
Spam Allstars: 8:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
The Tal Cohen Trio: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chick, 310 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-216-7086, lechickmiami.com.
Third Wheel: 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Venture: With Chester Watson, Paperwater, INVT, and others, 9 p.m., $10. Naomi's Garden Restaurant and Lounge, 650 Northwest 71st Street, Miami.
Xulu Prophet: 10 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Saturday, September 29
Alvaro Torres: 8:30 p.m., $40. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.
Cauty: 11 p.m., $20. Candela Gastrobar, 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 786-362-0561, candelabarbrickell.com.
Cocodrills: 11 p.m., $10-$15. 5th Miami, 2451 NW 5 Ave, Miami.
Daniel Bell & Taimur: 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Danny Daze: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
David Byrne: 7:30 p.m., $59-$150. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
DJ Boring: 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
DJ Holiday: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Fozzy: 7 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Juke: 10 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Lacuna: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Marlow Rosado: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Martial Canterel: 10 p.m., $10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Maryel Epps: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Matthias Tanzmann: 11 p.m., $40. Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-938-3131, wallmiami.com.
Niki Sadeki: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Othello Molineaux Quartet: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
Pusha T: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Puzzlehead: With No Dice, Silver Rain, Sans Pisces, and ?Mortal Sin, 8 p.m., $5. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.
Spam Allstars: 8:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
The White Party: With Maze featuring Frankie Beverly and the Isley Brothers, 5 p.m., $60-$150. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov.
The Vibrators: With the Vibrators, Rockadictos, and others, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Sunday, September 30
Andy Grammer: 7 p.m., $25.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Dani Martín: 7 p.m., $62-$102. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Jessi Campo Duo: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
The Latin Jazz Menu Quartet: 8 p.m., $5. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
Overproof: 4:30 p.m., $23. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov.
Reggae Sundays: With the Ambassadors, 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Sphinx Virtuosi: Music Without Borders: 2 p.m., Free. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
Tony Succar Mixtura Band: 4 p.m., Free. Collins Park, 2200 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7730.
Too Cool for Pools: With Franky Rizardo, 2 p.m., Free. BalQony, 505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-414-2222.
Undr the Radr: With Ultra Naté, Lisa Moody, Kristen Knight, and Rita Valenti, 5 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.
Yissel: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
