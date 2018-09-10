The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

An exclusively R&B music fest will kick off in Miami this week. The Best Life Music Festival will hit Wynwood's RC Cola Plant Saturday. H.E.R. will play the headlining set, and supporting acts include Ella Mai of "Boo'd Up" fame and many others. Odd couple Sting & Shaggy will light up the Fillmore the same night, and the Scorpions will melt faces at the Seminole Hard Rock midweek.
Here's your music calendar for September 10 through 16.
Monday, Sept. 10
DJ April Yount: 6 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Local Motion Showcase: 9 p.m., $10-$20. Blind Pig, 28 NE 14th St., Miami, 305-392-0687, facebook.com/BlindPigMiami.
Lucas Apostoleris Quartet: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Miami Brass Quintet: 8:30 a.m., Free. Government Center Metrorail Station, 101 NW First St., Miami, 305-375-4831.
Tuesday, Sept. 11
Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
World Music Tuesdays: With Emilia Garth, 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 12
Alina Baraz: 7:30 p.m., $27.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Alina Baraz After-Party: With Tim Gunter, 10 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Chasing Trane, a Tribute to John Coltrane: With Aldo Salvent Quartet, 6:30 p.m., Free. Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-0925, olympiatheater.org.
Jazz at the Yard: With Greg Diamond, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Rose Max and Ramatis: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Scorpions: With Queensryche, 8 p.m., $70-$160. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
Too Short: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Words & Wine Open Mic: With Beatriz Guzman Band and Omar Roque, 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Thursday, Sept. 13
Armageddon: With Yung Boi Trunks, TankHead666, and others, 9:30 p.m., $15. SQL NIGHTCLUB, 30 NE 14TH ST, MIAMI.
Domino Saints: 7 p.m., Free. Gibson Miami Showroom, 2751 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-573-3523.
Konflikt: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Mentirosa: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Mikhail Shufutinsky: 8 p.m., $60-$155. Julius Littman Performing Arts Theater, 17011 NE 19th Ave., North Miami Beach, 305-787-6005, littmantheater.com.
Mustard Service, Ghostflower, the Coven, & Sometimes Chad: 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Rusko: 9 p.m., $20-$30. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Spacetravel: 11 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Vito Lastayo: 5 p.m., Free. Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-375-3000, pamm.org.
Yamit & the Vinyl Blvd: 6:30 p.m., Free. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.
Friday, Sept. 14
Aldo Salvent Quartet: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
Bobby Lee Rodgers: 10 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Brklyn: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Codd Dubz: 9 p.m., $10-$20. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.
Derek Mack Band: 7 p.m., Free. CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral, 305-477-7600, cityplacedoral.com.
Dread Mar I: 8 p.m., $25. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Juanabe: With Avy Gonzalez, 9:30 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
K-Pop Kookout: With H.U.B, 5 p.m., $10. Asian Community Resources Center, 16320 NW 48th Ave., Miami Gardens, 786-802-3882, acrcflorida.org.
M.A.N.D.Y.: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Midge Ure & Paul Young: 8 p.m., $28.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Millionyoung: With Tremends, The Hongs, Zjolie, and Korea, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Mustafa on Sax: 7:30 p.m., $10. Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, 305-638-5800, historichamptonhouse.org.
Oigo: With Itawe and friends, 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Ron Trent: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Ruede Hagelstein: With Alan Epps, 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Umek: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Zip: With Sammy Dee and Markus Nikolai, 11 p.m., $10-$20. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Saturday, Sept. 15
Best Life Festival: With H.E.R., Ella Mai, Xavier Omar, Snoh Aalegra, and others, 4 p.m., $65-$150. RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami. blockparty.us.
Boris Larramendi: 11 p.m., $10-$20. The Craftsman, 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-381-6130, thecraftsmanmiami.com.
Carlos Vives: 8 p.m., $51-$401. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Catabella: 7 p.m., Free. CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral, 305-477-7600, cityplacedoral.com.
Davide Squillace: With Bakke, Michael Rosa, Ms. Mada, 11 p.m., $10-$20. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Deva Premal & Mitten: With Manose, 7:30 p.m., $35-$108. Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-0925, olympiatheater.org.
Jan Blomqvist: With Surreal Flight, 10 p.m., $15-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Landivar: 10 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
The Lindsey Blair Trio: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
Lori Garrote: 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Lost '80s Live: With A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Farrington and Mann, and others, 7:30 p.m., $35.38-$73.58. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Marcus Worgull: 11 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Meat Beat Manifesto: 9 p.m., $25-$30. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Orchestra Fuego: 8 p.m., Free. Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com.
Rascal: 11:55 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Salsa Live: With José Alberto, Frankie Vasquez, and José Madero, 9 p.m., $24.53-$44.34. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, 954-392-9480, charlesfdodgecitycenter.com.
Sammy Hagar & the Circle: 8 p.m., $45-$105. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
Sting & Shaggy: 8 p.m., $104.25-$160.25. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Timbalive: 8 p.m., Free. Julius Littman Performing Arts Theater, 17011 NE 19th Ave., North Miami Beach, 305-787-6005, littmantheater.com.
¡Suénalo!: 8:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Sunday, Sept. 16
Angela Uzcategui and Friends: 8 p.m., $5. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
Jesús Adrián Romero: 8 p.m., $68-$198. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Omnom: 5 p.m., $18-$26. Sway Nightclub, 111 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale.
Reggae Sundays: With Red Lyte & Sound Movement, 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Tres Mujeres: 5 p.m., $37. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
Undr the Radr: With Carabetta & Doons, Karsten Sollors, and Leyva, 5 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.
