The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

An exclusively R&B music fest will kick off in Miami this week. The Best Life Music Festival will hit Wynwood's RC Cola Plant Saturday. H.E.R. will play the headlining set, and supporting acts include Ella Mai of "Boo'd Up" fame and many others. Odd couple Sting & Shaggy will light up the Fillmore the same night, and the Scorpions will melt faces at the Seminole Hard Rock midweek.

Here's your music calendar for September 10 through 16. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, Sept. 10