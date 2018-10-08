The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

If it's been a while since you showed love to local musicians, this is the week to do it. Emilio Estefan's concert series in the Design District's Palm Court is back with a performance by '80s pop star Taylor Dayne. The Listening Den will also host a free show by Jacob Jeffries and Lola Marsh. And members of Nu Deco Ensemble will return with a whole new season of orchestral collaborations on the heels of recording their first album.
Monday, Oct. 8
Monday, Oct. 8
Glasshouse Miami: 2 p.m., $70. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov.
Mark Mulch: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 9
Miri Mesika: 8:30 p.m., $60-$85. Julius Littman Performing Arts Theater, 17011 NE 19th Ave., North Miami Beach, 305-787-6005, littmantheater.com.
Sherrine Mostin: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Terrestrial Funk: With Neopolitan and Deejay Ray, 4 p.m., Fre. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
World Music Tuesdays: With Anabel & Mounir, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 10
Bigg D and the Band: 9 p.m., Free. Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-637-2987, racketwynwood.com.
Haute Tension: With Sister System, 4 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Jazz at the Yard: With Nikki Kidd, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Rochelle Lightfoot Quartet: 6:30 p.m., Free. Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-0925, olympiatheater.org.
Tim Jago Group: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Vix: 7 p.m., Free. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Words & Wine Open Mic: With Tart and Sid Blake, 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Thursday, Oct. 11
Alex Rose: 10 p.m., $10. Blue Martini Brickell, 900 S. Miami Ave. #250, Miami, 305-981-2583, bluemartinilounge.com.
Gumby Navedo y Saoco: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Gutter Villain, Kunt Knuckles, and Splatter: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
The Listening Den: With Jacob Jeffries and Lola Marsh, 7 p.m., Free. Ace Props, 398 NW 78th St., Miami, 305-756-0888, propshopmiami.com.
Marina Bravo y los Sinverguenzas: 8 p.m., $20. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Mihai Pol: 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Nu Deco Ensemble: With Cory Henry, 8 p.m., $45-$90. The Light Box at Goldman Warehouse, 404 NW 26th St., Miami, 305-576-4350, miamilightproject.com.
Romeo Santos: 8 p.m., $45.50-$496. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
War of Ages: 6 p.m., $15. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Wason Brazobah: 10 p.m., $30. Batting Cage Sports Bar & Lounge, 1704 NW Seventh St., Miami, 786-334-6868, battingcagemiami.com.
Friday, Oct. 12
Alex Campos: 8 p.m., $62-$102. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda: The Ashram Experience: With the Sai Anantam Singers, 7 p.m., $30/$35. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.
98 Degrees: 8 p.m., $299. Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2000, fontainebleau.com.
The Cortadito Trio: 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
DJ Khaled: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Fabi World Music: 9 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Ferry Corsten: 10 p.m., $15-$30. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Francis Harris: 11 p.m., $1. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Fusik: 9 p.m., Free. Stache, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
Hampton House Blues: With Kurtis Wilson and Kindred Souls of Jazz Band, 7:30 p.m., $10. Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, 305-638-5800, historichamptonhouse.org.
Iration: With Common Kings and Katastro, 6:30 p.m., $22. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
J.P. Soars: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Kurtis Wilson: 7:30 p.m., $10-$15. Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, 305-638-5800, historichamptonhouse.org.
Lovefingers: 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Mary Chapin Carpenter: 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$69.50. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Matt Rose: 10 p.m., Free. Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company, 237 20th St. Suite B, Miami Beach, 305-763-8217, mysweetliberty.com.
My Deer: With SunGhosts, FatSun, and Ghostlion, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Night Shift: With Art Department, Behrouz, Meneer Van Helden, Thugfucker, and others, 6 p.m., $19-$99. Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-573-0371, manawynwood.com.
Nora En Pure: With Francis Harris, 11 p.m., $15-$30. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Nu Deco Ensemble: With Cory Henry, 8 p.m., $45-$90. The Light Box at Goldman Warehouse, 404 NW 26th St., Miami, 305-576-4350, miamilightproject.com.
SonLokos: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Spiral Light, a Tribute to the Grateful Dead: 9 p.m., $13-$28. The Gleason Room at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Taylor Dayne: 6 p.m., Free. Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami, 305-722-7100, miamidesigndistrict.net.
Zombie Prom: With Otto Von Schirach, Galactic Effect, Lamebot, and others., 8 p.m., $10-$20. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Saturday, Oct. 13
Agent!: With Archila, Tons, Bryan Estefani, 7 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Anderson East: 7 p.m., $20.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Benny Benassi: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Breaks Yo!: With Merlyn, 8 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.
Café Mambo Ibiza: With Oliver Dollar, 1 p.m., $20. Delano Hotel, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-2000, delano-hotel.com.
Celebrating Celia Cruz: 11:30 p.m., $10. Villain Theater, 5865 NE Second Ave., Miami, 786-391-2241, villaintheater.com.
The Choir of Man: 8 p.m., $23-$53. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Dusky: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Electric Kif: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Local Throwdown VI: With Acaedia, Born Beneath, Luxrem and others, 9 p.m., $5-$10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Lzrd: 11 p.m., $18. Black Market Miami, 168 SW First St., Miami, 305-400-8023, blackmarketmiami.com.
Matias Aguayo: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Max Richter with the American Contemporary Music Ensemble: 8 p.m., $30-$75. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Mystic Bill: With Alpha 606, Rissa Garcia, and others, 5 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Nil Lara: 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Noise Live Music Night: With Violet Wonder, Clearwaves, East Drive Music, and Naked Vengeance, 8:30 p.m., $10. Artistic Vibes, 12986 SW 89th Ave., Miami, 786-505-8423, artistic-vibes.com.
Nu Deco Ensemble: With Cory Henry, 8 p.m., $45-$90. The Light Box at Goldman Warehouse, 404 NW 26th St., Miami, 305-576-4350, miamilightproject.com.
Petre Inspirescu: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Timbalive: 9 p.m., $10. Cubaocho Museum & Performing Arts Center, 1465 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-285-5880, cubaocho.com.
Tito Puente Jr.: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Ween: 8 p.m., $49.50-$70. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Sunday, Oct. 14
The Black Market Halloween Edition: 5 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Chayanne: 7 p.m., $51-$191. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Enrique Chia: 3:15 p.m., $15-$42. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
The Intimate Violin: With Anthony Marwood, 2 p.m., $15. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
Max Richter with the American Contemporary Music Ensemble: 6 p.m., $30-$75. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Michel Fragoso Trio: 8 p.m., $5. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
Reggae Sundays: With Tenor Blue, 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Rolando Hodar: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Steve Higgins: 6 p.m., $33.54-$67.08. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Time: With Haute Tension, Papaya Whip, and Montane, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Yamandu Costa: 7 p.m., $30-$35. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
