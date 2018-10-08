The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

If it's been a while since you showed love to local musicians, this is the week to do it. Emilio Estefan's concert series in the Design District's Palm Court is back with a performance by '80s pop star Taylor Dayne. The Listening Den will also host a free show by Jacob Jeffries and Lola Marsh. And members of Nu Deco Ensemble will return with a whole new season of orchestral collaborations on the heels of recording their first album.

Here's your music calendar for October 8 through 14. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, Oct. 8