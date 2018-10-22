The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

There's truly something for fans of all musical stripes this week in Miami. Miss the early 2000s indie-rock heyday? Death Cab for Cutie is headed to the Fillmore Monday for your listening pleasure. If the '90s were more your thing, you'll want to catch Hanson at the same venue Thursday night. And if you can't get enough of today's reggaeton and Latin trap, J Balvin's Sunday-night concert at the American Airlines Arena is a must.
Here's your music calendar for October 22 through 28. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, Oct. 22
Chizzle: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Death Cab for Cutie: With Charly Bliss, 7 p.m., $42-$61. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Pterodactyl: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 23
C4 Trio: 7:30 p.m., $30. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Iron Lyon: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Jay Bee: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
NF: 7 p.m., $39.50-$89.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
World Music Tuesdays: With Jay Bee, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 24
Bob Dylan: 8 p.m., $63.75-$129.75. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Dweezil Zappa: 7 p.m., $30. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
The French Horn: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Haute Tension: With the State Of, 4 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Michael Franti & Spearhead: With Dustin Thomas and Victoria Canal, 6 p.m., $31.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Obscene: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Till von Sein: 8 p.m., $10. The Dirty Rabbit, 151 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-812-3308, thedirtyrabbitwynwood.com.
Viva Bossa Nova: With Marcos Valle, Jesse Sadoc, Renato Massa and Patricia Valle, 9 p.m., $45-$250. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, faena.com/miami-beach/bar/faena-theater.
Words & Wine Open Mic: With E Grizzly, V.Getarix, and 12 String Theory, 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Thursday, Oct. 25
Chelsea Lovitt and the Boys: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Cursive: 7:30 p.m., $18. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Halloween Town: With Monty, Bitter Blue Jays, Red Light Motel, Castafellas, and Ghostflower, 9 p.m., $5-$7. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Hanson: 8 p.m., $44.50-$89.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Joe Maz: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Julia Vari: 7 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Klingande: 11:30 p.m., $20. Rockwell Miami, 743 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-793-3882, rockwellmiami.com.
Mixtura Band: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Friday, Oct. 26
Addicted to Vinyl Halloween Edition: 5 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Aldo Salvent Quartet: 7:30 p.m., $10. Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, 305-638-5800, historichamptonhouse.org.
Apollonia and Blond:ish: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
April Yount: 5:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Armin Van Buuren: 11 p.m., $75. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
BowieLive: 8 p.m., $15. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
The Dubros: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Eden: 7 p.m., $25. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Fat Joe: 10 p.m., $20/$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
The Goodnites: 10 a.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Halloweed Town: With Dai Burger, Poorgrrrl, Gami, Loka, Keanu Orange, and others, 10 p.m., $10-$15. Villain Theater, 5865 NE Second Ave., Miami, 786-391-2241, villaintheater.com.
Hollywood Horror Halloween: With the Chili Poppers, 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
John "00" Fleming: 11 p.m., $0-$10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Keba: 9 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Ladies of LCD Soundsystem: With Gavin Rayna Russom and Nancy Whang, 11 p.m., $11-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Luis Enrique: 6 p.m., Free. Abaco Wines & Wine Bar, 140 NE 39th St. Suite 206, Miami, 786-409-5286, abacowine.com.
Madball: With Vietnom, Goldside, and others, 9 p.m., $13/$15. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
A Nightmare on Bass Street: With Jackal & Hyde, Storm & Jonny D, Supernaut, and others, 10 p.m., $10-$15. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Ross One: With Chizzle., 11 p.m., Free. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.
SAVE Halloween Ball Murder on the Dancefloor: With Alex Ramon, Bill James, and Sushiman., 9 p.m., $75-$500. Olemberg Ballroom, 17th St. and Lenox Ave., Miami Beach.
Shaun Reeves: 10 p.m., Free-$20. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
The Tal Cohen Jazz Ensemble: 8 p.m., Free. Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-893-6211, mocanomi.org.
The Simon & Garfunkel Story: 8 p.m., $40.50-$50.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Troy Roberts & Gary Keller Quartet: 10 p.m., $15. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
Virgil Abloh: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Wynwood Fear Factory: With Galantis, RL Grime, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Duke Dumont, and others., 8 p.m., $80-$140. Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-573-0371, manawynwood.com.
Youssou N'Dour: 8 p.m., $40-$85. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Zarabanda: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Saturday, Oct. 27
Aaron Lewis: 8 p.m., $35-$55. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
The Bolero Ball Halloween Edition: With Chopstick & Johnjon, 10 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Carnage: 10 p.m., $20/$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Cedric Gervais: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Corona Electric Beach Dia de los Muertos: With Juan Magan., 2-8 p.m., Free. El Patio Wynwood, 167 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-409-2241, elpatiowynwood.com.
Danny Howells: 11 p.m., Free-$10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Dia de los Muertos: With Daiz, Lex and Joseph Anthony, 11:30 p.m., $20. El Tucán, 1111 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-535-0065, eltucanmiami.com.
DJ Khaled: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
El Taiger: 10 p.m., $35. Riviera Live, 3138 Coral Way, Miami, 786-703-3729, rivieralivemiami.com.
The Fetish Ball: With Chicco Secci, Bhaskar, and others., 11 p.m., $40. Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-938-3131, wallmiami.com.
Four Color Zack: With Skitty., 11 p.m., $20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.
Halloween Extravaganza: With Ramiro Aguirre y Su Charanga, 9 p.m., $12. Cubaocho Museum & Performing Arts Center, 1465 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-285-5880, cubaocho.com.
The Halloween Masquerade Ball: With Tracy Young and Afrobeta, 5 p.m., $10. No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-748-4540, no3social.com.
Happy Hour: With Hometown Losers, Yardij, and Common Luck, 8 p.m., $10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Hiro Kone: With Drew McDowall and Kenny Millions Rat Bastard Steve Bristol Trio, 8 p.m., $5. Emerson Dorsch, 5900 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-1278, emersondorsch.com.
Kerala Dust: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Legion of Doom: With Philo B, Tund3, and Loshosalea, 11:11 p.m., $10. Lemon City Studios, 261 NE 73rd St., Miami, lemoncitystudios.co.
Lindsey Buckingham: With JS Ondara, 8 p.m., $39-$300. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Loco Dice and Peggy Gou: 11 p.m., $15-$50. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Looks: Monster High: With Naomi Smalls, Gami, Loka, and Lxvndr., 10 p.m., Free. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Machete, Sumo, and Pocket of Lollipops: 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Maykel Blanco: 9 p.m., $40-$60. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.
Pepe Montes and His Conjunto: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Pirates of the Wharf: With Kid Nemesis and others., 12 p.m., $125. The Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami, 305-906-4000, wharfmiami.com.
Radio Stereo: 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Ramatis and Potts: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Rose Max and Ramatis: 10 a.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World: With Aquaria, Violet Chachki, and others, 9 p.m., $49-$160. Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-0925, olympiatheater.org.
Salsa Cruise 20th Anniversary Pre-Party: With Marlow Rosado, 8 p.m., $20. Miami Beach Resort & Spa, 4833 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.
Saved by the '90s: 9 p.m., $16. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Spam Allstars: 7 p.m., Free. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.
Stretch Armstrong: 10 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.
Sueños Muertos: With Mustard Service, Junkie, the Ruffans, Deux Pooch, and others, 3 p.m., $10. Sixty10, 6010 NE Second Ave., Miami, 786-502-8006, sixty10mia.com.
Triki Triki Halloween: With Xperimento and Locos por Juana, 8 p.m., Free. Veza Sur Brewing Co., 55 NW 25th St., Miami, 786-362-6300, vezasur.com.
Troy Roberts' Quartet: 8 p.m., $15. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
Unlimited Devotion: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Wynwood Fear Factory: With Galantis, RL Grime, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Duke Dumont, and others., 8 p.m., $80-$140. Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-573-0371, manawynwood.com.
Y Ellas Cantaban Boleros: 8 p.m., $37-$67. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
Sunday, Oct. 28
Alice in Chains: 7 p.m., $50-$90. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
Anna Netrebko & Yusif Eyvazov: 7 p.m., $89.60-$421.30. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
David and Tamela Mann: 7 p.m., $25.94-$70.28. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, 954-392-9480, charlesfdodgecitycenter.com.
Gender Blender Halloween: With Devalued, Zygrot-24, Sandratz, and others., 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
J Balvin: 8 p.m., $39.95-$496. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
The Nun: With Oscar Velazquez and Carlos G, 5 a.m., $30. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.
Reggae Sundays: With Moska, 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Relic: With Vanjee and Fiin., 11 p.m., Free. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.
Sam Hart Quartet: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Sunset Funeral: 2 p.m., $65-$150. Delano Hotel, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-2000, delano-hotel.com.
Toto: 8 p.m., $39.50-$79.50. Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach, 954-946-2402, theamppompano.org.
