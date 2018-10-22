The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

There's truly something for fans of all musical stripes this week in Miami. Miss the early 2000s indie-rock heyday? Death Cab for Cutie is headed to the Fillmore Monday for your listening pleasure. If the '90s were more your thing, you'll want to catch Hanson at the same venue Thursday night. And if you can't get enough of today's reggaeton and Latin trap, J Balvin's Sunday-night concert at the American Airlines Arena is a must.

Here's your music calendar for October 22 through 28. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.