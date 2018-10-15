The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Thirsting for golden era hip-hop? This is your week. There's a rescheduled concert by Lauryn Hill at Bayfront Park and heavyweights Dead Prez playing with Talib Kweli at Churchill's on Saturday night. If you're more in the mood for a rock 'n' roll throwback, head to Fort Lauderdale's Culture Room for a performance by Queen disciples The Struts.

Here's your music calendar for October 15 through 21. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.