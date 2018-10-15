The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Thirsting for golden era hip-hop? This is your week.
Here's your music calendar for October 15 through 21. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, October 15
ESP: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Greg Diamond: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Lauryn Hill: 6 p.m., $37-$202. Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.
Miami Soul Sessions: With Kelsey Nykole, 8 p.m., $5-$7. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Tuesday, October 16
Beartooth: 6:30 p.m., $22. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Jose Conde: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Nana Grizol: With Bad Moves and Foxwood, 8 p.m., $7. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.
The Struts: 7 p.m., $25. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Terrestrial Funk: 4 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
World Music Tuesdays: With Jose Conde, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Wednesday, October 17
Amédé: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Archila, Mesquitas, and Camilo Serna: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Big Brooklyn Red: With the Magic City Soul, 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Damaged Goods: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Full of Hell: With Outer Heaven, Crud, CND, and Seed of Pain, 8 p.m., $13-$15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Haute Tension: 4 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Jazz at the Yard: With Aaron Lebos Reality, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Korn Again: With Audio Echo, 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Maxwell: 8 p.m., $51-$106. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
The Nude Party: With Glove, Fat Sun, and Kinda Culty, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Thursday, October 18
All Folk'd Up Tribute to Bob Dylan: With Turtle Grenade, Uncle Scotchy, Taylor Davis, and others, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Bob Log III: With Lone Wolf, Sewerside Bombers & DJ Ezekiel 25:17, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Faster: With Rafa, 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Federico Britos Trio: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
Graham Funke: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Hieroglyphic Being: 6 p.m., Free-$16. Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-375-3000, pamm.org.
Jay Valor: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Madloch: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Nicola Cruz: 10 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Westking String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Zarabanda: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Friday, October 19
Appetite for Destruction: 8 p.m., $15. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Bahiano: 9 p.m., $30. El Tucán, 1111 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-535-0065, eltucanmiami.com.
Big City: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Brett Eldredge: With Devin Dawson, 7:30 p.m., $25-$60. Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-544-8600, mizneramphitheater.com.
Chá da Alice: With Luan and Lagreca, 10:30 p.m., $10-$235. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
Daniel Bortz: 11 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Diesel Is Dead: With Tommy Genesis, Amrit,
George Thorogood & the Destroyers: 8 p.m., $40-$60. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
Hector Acosta: 9 p.m., $40-$60. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, 954-392-9480, charlesfdodgecitycenter.com.
Miami Symphony Orchestra: 6 p.m., Free. Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami, 305-722-7100, miamidesigndistrict.net.
Mike Mineo: 9 p.m., Free. Stache, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
Ntaya: 10 p.m., $15. Ocho Live Bar & Lounge, 1728 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-487-9307, ocholivemiami.com.
Palo!: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Reggae Legend Meet the New Arrival: With Black Uhuru, Leroy Sibbles, Duane Stevinson, and others, 10 p.m., $30. The Garden, 4340 State Road 7, Lauderdale Lakes.
Ronnie Lopez: 10 p.m., Free. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
The Selectors: With Taimur, Puma, and Franco Alexander, 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Shift: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Silver Spine: 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Slander: 10 p.m., $20-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
TC80: With Andrew James Gustav and Kyle Parker, 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
The Breeders: 8 p.m., $31.50-$45. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
The Long Run: Experience the Eagles: 8 p.m., $34.11-$43.46. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Thriller Halloween Music Festival: 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Tyga: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Saturday, October 20
Afrojack: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Ali AKA Mind: 9 p.m., $15-$40. Blind Pig, 28 NE 14th St., Miami, 305-392-0687, facebook.com/BlindPigMiami.
Chase B: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Claude VonStroke: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Corona Electric Beach: With Oscar G, George Acosta, and Roland, 2 p.m., Free. America's Backyard, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, myamericasbackyard.com.
Dead Prez & Talib Kweli: 7 p.m., $25-$200. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Diane Ward & the Band of Virgos: 9 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Elijah Gee: 7 p.m., Free. Next Door at C&I, 537 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-357-3934, c-istudios.com/studios/next-door.
Gold Dust Lounge: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Harry Romero: With Markem, 11 p.m., $15. Clandestino, 434 NW 25th St., Miami.
J Quiles: 8 p.m., $48-$68. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Johnny Rogers Latin Explosion: 8 p.m., Free. Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com.
K$upreme: 8 p.m., $10. The Bridge, 4220 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 305-632-5776, facebook.com/thebridgemiami.
Luisa María Güell: 8 p.m., $20-$70. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
Marlow Rosado: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Patrick M: With Alex Serna and Steve Amoroso, 10 p.m., $5. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Ryan Crosson and Lee Curtiss: With Archila, Ella Romand, and Norlan Diaz, 6 p.m., $10-$20. Di Pompei, 626 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-851-1606, dipompei.com.
Seven D: With Paradigm Shift, Afrobeta, and the Galactic Effect, 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Subliminal Sessions: With Harry Romero, 12 p.m., $15.
Torche: With Machete, Bulletproof Tiger, Spirit and the Cosmic Heart, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Washed Out: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Yngwie Malmsteen: 8 p.m., $23-$73. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Sunday, October 21
Ala Jaza: 10 p.m., $20. Batting Cage Sports Bar & Lounge, 1704 NW Seventh St., Miami, 786-334-6868, battingcagemiami.com.
Canton Jones: 5 p.m., Free. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Ha*Ash: 8 p.m., $45-$198. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Leo Medina: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Malcolm Holcombe: 8 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Peekaboo: With Brightside and Vctre, 9 p.m., $15-$20. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Reggae Sundays: With Roger George, 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!