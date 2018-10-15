 


The Best Concerts in Miami This Week
Photo by Ian Witlen

The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Celia Almeida | October 15, 2018 | 8:24am
AA

Thirsting for golden era hip-hop? This is your week. There's  a rescheduled concert by Lauryn Hill at Bayfront Park and heavyweights Dead Prez playing with Talib Kweli at Churchill's on Saturday night. If you're more in the mood for a rock 'n' roll throwback, head to Fort Lauderdale's Culture Room for a performance by Queen disciples The Struts.

Here's your music calendar for October 15 through 21. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, October 15

ESP: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Greg Diamond: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.


Lauryn Hill
Courtesy of the artist

Lauryn Hill: 6 p.m., $37-$202. Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.

Miami Soul Sessions: With Kelsey Nykole, 8 p.m., $5-$7. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Tuesday, October 16

Beartooth: 6:30 p.m., $22. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Jose Conde: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Nana Grizol: With Bad Moves and Foxwood, 8 p.m., $7. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.


Anna Lee

The Struts: 7 p.m., $25. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Terrestrial Funk: 4 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

World Music Tuesdays: With Jose Conde, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Wednesday, October 17

Amédé: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Archila, Mesquitas, and Camilo Serna: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Big Brooklyn Red: With the Magic City Soul, 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Damaged Goods: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Full of Hell: With Outer Heaven, Crud, CND, and Seed of Pain, 8 p.m., $13-$15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Haute Tension: 4 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Jazz at the Yard: With Aaron Lebos Reality, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Korn Again: With Audio Echo, 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.


Maxwell
Photo by Horatio Hamlet

Maxwell: 8 p.m., $51-$106. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

The Nude Party: With Glove, Fat Sun, and Kinda Culty, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Thursday, October 18

All Folk'd Up Tribute to Bob Dylan: With Turtle Grenade, Uncle Scotchy, Taylor Davis, and others, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Bob Log III: With Lone Wolf, Sewerside Bombers & DJ Ezekiel 25:17, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Faster: With Rafa, 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Federico Britos Trio: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.

Graham Funke: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Hieroglyphic Being: 6 p.m., Free-$16. Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-375-3000, pamm.org.

Jay Valor: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Madloch: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Nicola Cruz: 10 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Westking String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Zarabanda: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Friday, October 19

Appetite for Destruction: 8 p.m., $15. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Bahiano: 9 p.m., $30. El Tucán, 1111 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-535-0065, eltucanmiami.com.

Big City: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Brett Eldredge: With Devin Dawson, 7:30 p.m., $25-$60. Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-544-8600, mizneramphitheater.com.

Chá da Alice: With Luan and Lagreca, 10:30 p.m., $10-$235. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.

Daniel Bortz: 11 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Diesel Is Dead: With Tommy Genesis, Amrit, Coffintexts, and Loka, 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

George Thorogood & the Destroyers: 8 p.m., $40-$60. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.

Hector Acosta: 9 p.m., $40-$60. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, 954-392-9480, charlesfdodgecitycenter.com.

Miami Symphony Orchestra: 6 p.m., Free. Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami, 305-722-7100, miamidesigndistrict.net.

Mike Mineo: 9 p.m., Free. Stache, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.

Ntaya: 10 p.m., $15. Ocho Live Bar & Lounge, 1728 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-487-9307, ocholivemiami.com.

Palo!: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Reggae Legend Meet the New Arrival: With Black Uhuru, Leroy Sibbles, Duane Stevinson, and others, 10 p.m., $30. The Garden, 4340 State Road 7, Lauderdale Lakes.

Ronnie Lopez: 10 p.m., Free. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.

The Selectors: With Taimur, Puma, and Franco Alexander, 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Shift: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Silver Spine: 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Slander: 10 p.m., $20-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

TC80: With Andrew James Gustav and Kyle Parker, 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

The Breeders: 8 p.m., $31.50-$45. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

The Long Run: Experience the Eagles: 8 p.m., $34.11-$43.46. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Thriller Halloween Music Festival: 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Tyga: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Saturday, October 20

Afrojack: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Ali AKA Mind: 9 p.m., $15-$40. Blind Pig, 28 NE 14th St., Miami, 305-392-0687, facebook.com/BlindPigMiami.

Chase B: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.


Claude VonStroke
Photo by Dan Wilton

Claude VonStroke: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Corona Electric Beach: With Oscar G, George Acosta, and Roland, 2 p.m., Free. America's Backyard, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, myamericasbackyard.com.

Dead Prez & Talib Kweli: 7 p.m., $25-$200. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Diane Ward & the Band of Virgos: 9 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Elijah Gee: 7 p.m., Free. Next Door at C&I, 537 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-357-3934, c-istudios.com/studios/next-door.

Gold Dust Lounge: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Harry Romero: With Markem, 11 p.m., $15. Clandestino, 434 NW 25th St., Miami.

J Quiles: 8 p.m., $48-$68. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Johnny Rogers Latin Explosion: 8 p.m., Free. Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com.

K$upreme: 8 p.m., $10. The Bridge, 4220 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 305-632-5776, facebook.com/thebridgemiami.

Luisa María Güell: 8 p.m., $20-$70. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

Marlow Rosado: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Patrick M: With Alex Serna and Steve Amoroso, 10 p.m., $5. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.

Ryan Crosson and Lee Curtiss: With Archila, Ella Romand, and Norlan Diaz, 6 p.m., $10-$20. Di Pompei, 626 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-851-1606, dipompei.com.

Seven D: With Paradigm Shift, Afrobeta, and the Galactic Effect, 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Subliminal Sessions: With Harry Romero, 12 p.m., $15. BalQony, 505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-414-2222.

Torche: With Machete, Bulletproof Tiger, Spirit and the Cosmic Heart, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Washed Out: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Yngwie Malmsteen: 8 p.m., $23-$73. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Sunday, October 21

Ala Jaza: 10 p.m., $20. Batting Cage Sports Bar & Lounge, 1704 NW Seventh St., Miami, 786-334-6868, battingcagemiami.com.

Canton Jones: 5 p.m., Free. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Ha*Ash: 8 p.m., $45-$198. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Leo Medina: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Malcolm Holcombe: 8 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Peekaboo: With Brightside and Vctre, 9 p.m., $15-$20. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Reggae Sundays: With Roger George, 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Undr the Radr: With Espinal & Nova, Street Slang, and Nelson Diaz, 5 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

