The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

The last few days have been particularly outstanding for live music in South Florida, with visits from Father John Misty and David Byrne visiting over the weekend. But any good music junkie is looking for his or her next buzz, and this week has plenty of options. Colombian-American rising star Kali Uchis returns to South Florida after her III Points debut last year. Though she's playing at Revolution Live this time around, she loves the Magic City enough to have written a song named after it on her excellent full-length debut Isolation. The Black Madonna and Nina Kraviz head to Space this week, and Madrid rockers Hinds make their Miami debut at Gramps on Wednesday.
Here's your music calendar for October 1 through 7. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, Oct. 1
Affect: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Zach Bartholomew: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 2
American Darling Valve: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
ESP: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
House Music Tuesdays: With Pablo Godel and Christian Milosevic, 7 p.m., Free. No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-748-4540, no3social.com.
Lindsey Blair: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Tamboka: 5 p.m., Free. No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-748-4540, no3social.com.
Terrestrial Funk: With autobahn, 4 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 3
Bigg D and the Band: 9 p.m., Free. Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-637-2987, racketwynwood.com.
Hinds: 9 p.m., $13-$15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Jazz at the Yard: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Jessica Who: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Kali Uchis: 7 p.m., $28.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Words & Wine Open Mic: With Supergold and Gordon Daniels, 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Thursday, Oct. 4
4u: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince: 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$75. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Anthony Pisano: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Buzz Fleishman: 8 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Dire Straits Legacy: 8 p.m., $47.50-$67.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Do Not Sit Gets Deep: With G and Alan Epps, 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
El Taiger: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
The Gaslamp Killer: With DJ Lefto and DJ Craze, 8 p.m., $5. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.
The Ghost: 10 p.m., $5-$10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Insolate: With Deraout, Allan Gallego, and Decotrax, 11 p.m., $15-$25. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
JT4: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Technoir: With Suzi Analogue, Satellites, and Joshua August, 10 p.m., Free. Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-573-8228, coyo-taco.com.
Friday, Oct. 5
Arch Enemy: 7:30 p.m., $27.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Crankdat: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Danny Krivit: With Will Renuart, 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Escape the Fate & Slaves: 6 p.m., $22-$25. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
The Field: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Glenda Del E: 8:30 p.m., $20. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.
Jacuzzi Boys: With Donzii, Nick County & the All Night Welders and others, 9 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Jeff Prine: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Juke: 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Julian Marley & the Uprising: 6 p.m., TBA. Abaco Wines, 140 Northeast 39th Street #206, Miami.
Keith Johns: 8:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Locos Por Juana: 8 p.m., Free. Martini Bar, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Doral, 786-646-9950, mbdoral.com.
Matthias Meyer: With Surreal Flight, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Mitch Herrick & the Homegrown Sinners: 9 p.m., Free. Stache, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
Nina Kraviz: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Olga Tañon: With Jorge Celedon, 8 p.m., $50-$150. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
Omar Souleyman: With Richie Hell, 8 p.m., $30/$35. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.
Oskar Offerman: With Chklte, 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Phil Collins: 8 p.m., $50-$275. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
Red Bull Music Presents Swetboxx: With Mykki Blanco, Quay Dash, and others, 9 p.m., $10, win.gs/swetboxx. C&L Warehouse, 555 NW 24th St., Miami.
Ruckus: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Sage Armstrong: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Walter Parks: 8 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Saturday, Oct. 6
The Black Madonna & Honey Dijon: With Ms. Mada and Thunderpony, 11 p.m., $10-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Black Tantra, Shiro Tiger, and Val Verra: 8 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.
Blues & Booze: With Jonny Lang, Robert Randolph & the Family Band, Keith Johns, and Albert Castiglia, 5 p.m., $15-$100. Miccosukee Resort & Gaming, 500 SW 177th Ave., Miami, 305-222-4600, miccosukee.com.
Dauwd: 11 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Games We Play: With Hometown Losers and Palomino Blond, 6 p.m., $10. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.
Into the Deep: With Ben Fix, Pezlo MD, Estela Romand & Emilia Garth, and others, 12 p.m., $15. Atton Brickell Miami, 1500 SW First Ave., Miami, 786-600-2600, attonbrickellmiami.com.
Juniper Dive: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Masha: 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Nothing But Thieves: 7:30 p.m., $19. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Roberto Cacciapaglia: 7 p.m., Free. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.
Sales: 9 p.m., $14-$16. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Sebastián Yatra & Manuel Turizo: 8 p.m., $59-$139. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
SiriusXM Hair Nation Tour 2018: With Jack Russell's Great White, Bulletboys, and Enuff Znuff, 7:30 p.m., $22.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Spirit Fingers: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Stars of Trinidad and Tobago: With Blaxx, 5 p.m., $100-$120. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov.
Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Synth City: With Mystvries, Moondragon, and Dream Shore, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Tim Green: With Alan Epps, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Zaytoven Beatz: 10 p.m., $20/$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Sunday, Oct. 7
Damaged Goods: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
El Grupo D'Ahora: 12 p.m., $15-$20. La Poderosa Bar, 345 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-409-3647, lapoderosabar.com.
Reggae Sunday: With Jahfe, 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Revenge Season: 6 p.m., $10. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Teknicoz: 12 p.m., Free. McSorley's Beach Pub, 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-4446, mcsorleysftl.com.
Thompson Square: 7:30 p.m., $33-$63. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Yovanny Polanco: 10 p.m., $20. Batting Cage Sports Bar & Lounge, 1704 NW Seventh St., Miami, 786-334-6868, battingcagemiami.com.
