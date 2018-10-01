The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

The last few days have been particularly outstanding for live music in South Florida, with visits from Father John Misty and David Byrne visiting over the weekend. But any good music junkie is looking for his or her next buzz, and this week has plenty of options. Colombian-American rising star Kali Uchis returns to South Florida after her III Points debut last year. Though she's playing at Revolution Live this time around, she loves the Magic City enough to have written a song named after it on her excellent full-length debut Isolation. The Black Madonna and Nina Kraviz head to Space this week, and Madrid rockers Hinds make their Miami debut at Gramps on Wednesday.

Here's your music calendar for October 1 through 7. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, Oct. 1