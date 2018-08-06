The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Hurricane season is just part of summer in Miami. There are also concerts, and lots of them. The season hits its stride this week with huge performances by Bomba Estéreo, Pentatonix, Imagine Dragons, J. Cole, and many others. Rising reggaeton star La Señorita Dayana hits Mojitos Calle Ocho on Wednesday, and the always fun Locos Por Juana plays Blue Martini on Friday night.

Here's your music calendar for the week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, Aug. 6