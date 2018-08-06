The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Hurricane season is just part of summer in Miami. There are also
Here's your music calendar for the week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, Aug. 6
Affect: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Pterodactyl: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Stuart King Quartet: 8:30 a.m., Free. Government Center, 101 NW First St., Miami.
Tuesday, Aug. 7
Dollhouse Presents: With Lupus, Antifaces, and Que Asko, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Fandini-Boornazian Collusion: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Leo Medina: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Pentatonix: 8 p.m., $25-$129. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 8
Fabian Hernandez: 9 p.m., Free. Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, 1220 16th St., Miami Beach, 305-704-2145, bodegasouthbeach.com.
Gathering Miami Presents: With Brett Rubin, Archila, and others, 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Jazz at the Yard: With Augie Haas, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Jesse Jones Jr.: With the Mustafa Brothers Family, 6:30 p.m., Free. Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-0925, olympiatheater.org.
La Señorita Dayana: 8 p.m., $50. Mojitos Calle 8, 8000 Southwest 8th St., Miami.
The Prodepressants: With Darkhearts, 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Tim Jago Group: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Yissel: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Thursday, Aug. 9
Birdsmakingmachine: With Dylan Schwartz and An Dres, 11 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Claudia Prieto: 8 p.m., Free. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.
Copán: 10 p.m., $0. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Graham Funke: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Henry Linarez: 8 p.m., $20. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Imagine Dragons: 7 p.m., $35. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.
Itawe: 8 p.m., Free. Veza Sur Brewing Co., 55 NW 25th St., Miami, 786-362-6300, vezasur.com.
J. Cole: With Young Thug, 7:30 p.m., $45.50-$145.50. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Mixtura Band: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Sarkis Mikael: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Friday, Aug. 10
The Bango Bangos: 9:30 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Cortadito: 10 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Deux: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
DJ Hollywood: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Honey Soundsystem: 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
I Want My 80's Back: With Stacey Q, 7 p.m., $7.50-$10. Honey Downtown Delray Beach, 16 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach.
Jayda G: 10 p.m., Free-$25. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Live at Churchill's: With Drawing Bored, Stereo, Stone White Elephant, and others, 9 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Locos Por Juana: 10 p.m., $10. Blue Martini Miami — Brickell, 900 S. Miami Ave. ##250, Miami.
Lucy Grau: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Mat Zo: 11 p.m., $10-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Modd: With Surreal Flight, 3:30 p.m., $15-$25. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Rendezvous: With Christina Crossin, Silvio Rodrigues, and others, 10 p.m., $0-$10. Ares Wynwood, 2000 NW Second Ave., Miami, 786-362-6363.
Steel Pulse: 8 p.m., $30. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Saturday, Aug. 11
Arthur Baker: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Bomba Estéreo: 7:30 p.m., $20-$45. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Breaks Yo!: With Wavewhore, Mizzo, and others, 8 p.m., $10. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.
Compa: 9 p.m., $20. 229 NE 65th St, 229 Northeast 65th Street, Miami.
Dyne Side: With False Accusations, Silenmara, TopTier, and others, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Eric Bellinger: 7 p.m., $20. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.
Francesca Lombardo: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Jacob Jeffries: 7 p.m., $20. Mirando Farms & Ranch, 5151 SW 64th Ave., Davie, 954-945-5744, marandoranch.com.
Jeff Prine: 10 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band & Beth Hart Band: 8 p.m., $39-$75. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Lone Wolf: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Max Vaahs: With Brother Dan, Goiz, and others, 5 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Newman: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Party Favor: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Shenzi: 7 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Tilt: 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Tritonal: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Virgil Abloh: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Welcome to the Garden: With Chizzle, 8 p.m., Free. Cafeina Wynwood Lounge, 297 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-438-0792, cafeinamiami.com.
Sunday, AUG. 12
DJ Spinall: 5 p.m., $20. Cash Only Bar, 15 West Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale.
Fit for a King: 6 p.m., $16-$20. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Lost Miami: With Mystic Bill, Alpha 606, and others, 12 p.m., Free. Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr
Lucky Lou: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Reggae Sundays: With Dubbest, 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Vibrate: With Doctor Boom, Carlo Vento, Complex Solution, and others, 8 p.m., $10-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
