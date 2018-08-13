The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Contrary to what you've read in the lead-up to this week, this week in Miami offers more than Taylor Swift's show at Hard Rock Stadium. But the Miami Reputation Tour stop — the pop music queen's first-ever stadium show in South Florida - is perhaps the most anticipated show of the year, with supporting acts Charli XCX and Camila Cabello rounding out the superstar lineup.

If you're not on Team Taylor (or aren't willing to shell out hefty concert bucks on this one), your best bet is to go out and support some local talent, including Millionyoung, Otto Von Schirach, Sun City Riot, and Savannah Cristina.

Here's your music calendar for the week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

