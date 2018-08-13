The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Contrary to what you've read in the lead-up to this week, this week in Miami offers more than Taylor Swift's show at Hard Rock Stadium. But the Miami Reputation Tour stop — the pop music queen's first-ever stadium show in South Florida - is perhaps the most anticipated show of the year, with supporting acts Charli XCX and Camila Cabello rounding out the superstar lineup.
If you're not on Team Taylor (or aren't willing to shell out hefty concert bucks on this one), your best bet is to go out and support some local talent, including Millionyoung, Otto Von Schirach, Sun City Riot, and Savannah Cristina.
Here's your music calendar for the week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, August 13
Ensepulcher: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Shenzi: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Tuesday, August 14
Afro Kif: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Terrestrial Funk: With Patricktør4, 9 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Thomas Anders & Modern Talking Band: 7 p.m., $64-$134. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Wasabi: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Wednesday, August 15
Jazz at the Yard: With Alessandro Fadini, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Jessica Who: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Matthew Whitaker: 9 p.m., $50. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, faena.com/miami-beach/bar/faena-theater.
Mono Band Night: With Uncle Scotchy, Matchstick Johnny, and others, 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Sun City Riot: 9 p.m., Free. Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, 1220 16th St., Miami Beach, 305-704-2145, bodegasouthbeach.com.
Tay James: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Thursday, August 16
Alexis y Fido: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Ed Calle & Friends: 8 p.m., $10. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Konflikt: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Maher Daniel: With Nova Duet, 11 p.m., Free. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Remyz: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Zarabanda: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Friday, August 17
AFK & Sudden Death: 10 p.m., $15-$25. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.
Anjunabeats Worldwide: With Oliver Smith & Jaytech, 11 p.m., $10-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Ardalan: 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
A Benefit Show for Shorty: With the God Damn Hustle, Fat Sun, and others, 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
The Boys of Summer: 3:30 p.m., $20-$29. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Conjunto Progreso: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Cortadito: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Croatia Squad: 10 p.m., $10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Dave Cook: 10 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Fat Joe: 10 p.m., $20/$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
John Michael Montgomery: 8 p.m., $25-$45. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
Love Over Entropy: With Surreal Flight and Viktop, 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Nugrau: 9:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Otto Von Schirach: 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Ruen: With Damaged Goods, 11 p.m., Free-$20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.
Tim Jago Duo: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Toneroz: With Patrick Grooves, Blas Cordero, and Bryan Sanchez, 11 p.m., Free. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Umphrey's McGee: 6 p.m., $20-$35. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Wiz Khalifa & Rae Sremmurd: 6 p.m., $29-$125.95. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.
Saturday, August 18
Adam Scone Trio: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Anthony Naples: 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Big N Slim: 9 p.m., $10. Klub Kutters Bar & Lounge, 215 SW 27th Ave., Fort Lauderdale.
Dark Shades Showcase: 10 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Evanescence & Lindsey Stirling: 7 p.m., $25-$125. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.
Fabi World Music: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Fedde Le Grand: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Femmebot Fantasy: With Charli XCX and Dorian Electra, 10 p.m., Sold out. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Jason Joshua & the Beholders: 10 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Luca Bacchetti: With Surreal Flight and Viktop, 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Marlow Rosado: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Millionyoung: With Bayran, 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Mr. Mauricio: With Zaga, 11 p.m., Free-$20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.
Raul Acosta & Oro Solido: 8 p.m., Free. Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com.
Savannah Cristina: 7 p.m., Free. Next Door at C&I, 537 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-357-3934, c-istudios.com/studios/next-door.
Savi: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Sleazy McQueen: 10 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Sun City Riot & FatKingBulla: 10 p.m., $10. Ocho Live Bar & Lounge, 1728 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-487-9307, ocholivemiami.com.
Taylor Swift: With Charli XCX and Camila Cabello, 7 p.m., $49.50-$499.50. Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens, 305-943-8000, hardrockstadium.com.
The Clique: 7 p.m., Free. CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral, 305-477-7600, cityplacedoral.com.
Vatos Locos: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Yoli Mayor: 9:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Sunday, August 19
ESP: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Reggae Sundays: With Nostaljah, 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Roots: With Bukez Finezt, Prophet, Hebbe, and others, 8:30 p.m., $15-$20. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Undr The Radr: With Cocodrills, Armand Pena, and Leyva, 5 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.
Yellowman: 7 p.m., Free. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!