Tywn Goes Dream Pop on New Single, "Good Wolf Bad Wolf"

"Good Wolf Bad Wolf," the most recent single from Miami-based duo Twyn, represents a step into the world of dream-pop for the veteran musicians, and what emerges is an exciting fusion of jazz vibrations and electronic glimmers of hope.

The single serves as a lead-up to Twyn's upcoming EP, Eudaemonia, set to be released sometime this winter. It hones Aaron Glueckauf and Jason Matthews' experimental leanings into a concise and misty groove that combines a plethora of sounds with lo-fi crackling to sweep the listener away. The electronic production is reminiscent of the duo's previous work but this time around they use it as a bed for their vocals to rest upon.

Moving vocals to the forefront appears to have injected the duo with a bit more clarity. They've used vocals before, but the instrumentation always remained the central focus — until "Good Wolf Bad Wolf."

"If we were to take what we do live and record it like most instrumental bands, it would be cool," Glueckauf tells New Times. "But by allowing ourselves to use the tools in the studio and another part of our brain, it gives us kind of spiritual growth and emotional investment."

Twyn saw the writing on the wall long ago: Artists don't have to play live to get their name out there. Glueckauf and Matthews are as passionate as musicians come, with a deep love for performing live, but they've found that the studio can give them more room to be creative.

The duo considers the loop pedal to be the third member of the band, playing a huge part in shaping their sound. Along with drum pads and musical gadgetry, the device allows them to record and play back chord progressions and build their tracks like scaffolding.

"We still improvise live and bring out that jazz-musician part of ourselves because it's fun. It's exciting how people react to it," Matthews says. "Then we get in the studio, and we put on our producers' hats, and you look at it as a piece of an auditory experience."

Having spent considerable time on the road backing other touring bands, Glueckauf and Matthews have found the pandemic to be a fortuitous exit ramp to a slower pace that allows them to focus on what’s most important.

"As human beings, we're meant to step back and refocus on why we do this in the first place, what really brought us to become musicians," Matthews elaborates. "You can get caught up so quick in the lifestyle, being out at shows every night touring and all that comes with it."