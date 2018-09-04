Wayne Kramer Relives the Legendary MC5 With MC50

When the garage rock political revolutionaries who made up MC5 recorded their live album, Kick Out the Jams, at Detroit's Grande Ballroom in 1968, it became an instant classic. But guitarist Wayne Kramer still has an uneasy feeling about that concert. "It was a monumental night, but the pressure was too much. My low E string went out of tune and I never got the guitar sounding right. I was used to playing and performing, but the idea this concert would be the record threw me. The label told me if I didn't like it, we could record another one, but everyone stuck with it."

The raw sound of the recording became a touchstone for two generations of punk and indie rockers. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the monumental recording, Kramer is touring with an all-star line-up including members of Soundgarden, Faith No More, and Fugazi as MC50. They'll be starting the tour September 5 at Revolution Live. "We're going to play the whole album top to bottom along with a couple songs from the other albums," Kramer says. "This isn't the MC5. They all died. My job as curator of our legacy is to continue with the message of MC5." That message he says is that all things are possible. "If you put in the work, you can change the world."

When Kramer started MC5 as a Michigan teenager, he was influenced by Chuck Berry and Little Richard. But the band quickly gained notoriety by embodying the political counterculture of the '60's. They played the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago that turned into a bloody police riot, and their manager John Sinclair founded The White Panthers, a bloc for Caucasian allies of The Black Panthers. Kramer relives those glory days in his new memoir, The Hard Stuff: Dope, Crime, the MC5, and My Life of Impossibilities. These 320 pages recount his good times with the bad.