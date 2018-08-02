The Le Batard Brothers Are Throwing a Party at Revolution Live and Everyone's Invited

Dan Le Batard is a longtime Miami sports columnist, ESPN radio personality, and TV host. He started with the Miami Herald in 1990 as a reporter. A University of Miami graduate, he earned stripes, (and criticism) for his early '90’s reporting of the Hurricanes football scandals. Then, as the Herald declined, he started a adio and television career. In 2004, with Jon "Stugotz" Weiner, The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz debuted in South Florida on 790 The Ticket.

The show regularly moves past sports. It specializes in self-deprecating humor and is the only show in sports talk history to discuss NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald’s nice ass. It is now distributed by ESPN Radio to more than 250 stations across the country. On TV, he now hosts ESPN's Highly Questionable alongside his father Gonzalo "Papi" Le Batard.

What listeners hear and see on ESPN is funny, sarcastic, rebellious with an awkward cadence. Its foundation, however, is 20-plus years of newsroom thought and the notion that sports opinions are worthless. Rather than joining the herd of gas bags – they veer. Guests are asked odd questions such as, “Are you a member of the mile-high club?” Dan once asked NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders if he’d conquered his sex addiction – Sanders doesn’t have a sex addiction. And during Super Bowl week, when every other radio show in America was talking football X’s and O’s, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz talked to Kenny G for five days in-a-row.