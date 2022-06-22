Kid Cudi Announces To the Moon World Tour, His First Headlining Spot in Five Years



Who said Kid Cudi fell off?



Here are the full dates of the To the Moon World Tour:

8/16 Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena

8/18 Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

8/19 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

8/21 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

8/23 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

8/24 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

8/25 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

8/27 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

8/30 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

8/31 Austin, TX - Moody Center

9/1 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

9/4 Miami, FL - FTX Arena

9/6 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

9/8 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

9/9 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

9/10 Boston, MA - TD Garden

9/12 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

9/14 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

9/16 Chicago, IL - United Center

9/17 Cleveland, OH - Moon Man’s Landing Festival

10/7 Tokyo, Japan - Toyosu Pit

11/12 Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

11/13 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

11/15 London, England - The O2

11/17 Brussels, Belgium - Palais 12

11/20 Paris, France - Zénith Paris

11/22 Milan, Italy - Fabrique

Mr. Rager has been busy of late.This past week, Kid Cudi unveiled the rollout for his upcoming album,setting September 30 as the release date for the record and an accompanying animated Netflix series of the same name.The inaugural Moon Man's Landing music festival set for September 17 in his hometown of Cleveland was announced a couple of days later.And for the first time in five years, he has announced a headlining tour. Sheesh.Cudi's To the Moon World Tour kicks off in August, with a show in Miami slated for Sunday, September 4, at FTX Arena. Support from Don Toliver, 070 Shake, and Miami-Dade native Denzel Curry promises to amplify the potential for unbridled ambiance and intimacy. (Curry was set to headline his own show at the Fillmore Miami Beach on June 22 as part of his Melt My Eyez Tour; it was canceled owing to the venue's abrupt closure to make way for the construction of a hotel adjacent to the Miami Beach Convention Center.)This will be Cudi's first appearance in South Florida since he headlined Rolling Loud Miami in 2019. Since then, the 38-year-old visionary has had a hand in several highly publicized bodies of work, including Kanye West's, Playboi Carti's, and Drake'sMost notably, the end of 2020 saw the surprise release of a new installment to the storiedseries,. Fans warmly embraced the reworking of the cloudy neo-psychedelia Cudi has become known for, as he dipped into modern trap production.