Kehlani Is Coming to Miami During Their Blue Water Road Tour

"On their third project, the Oakland-born singer delivers an onslaught of glistening vocals in 13 tracks that are mostly yearning," notes the Guardian's Kadish Morris in her four-star review of the album.
Considering Kehlani's entrance into the music industry, their road to critical darling feels earned. The singer started as a member of the teen group Poplyfe, which went on to compete in the sixth season of America's Got Talent in 2011. Even the show's judge, Piers Morgan, noted Kehlani's talent when he said to the singer, "I don't think you need the group."
Kehlani proceeded to self-release two mixtapes, 2014's Cloud 19 and 2015's You Should Be Here, before unleashing their debut album, SweetSexySavage, in 2017. Warmly received by critics, the record features tracks like "Crzy" and "Distraction." But it would be their third mixtape, 2019's While We Wait, that would deliver Kehlani's biggest hit to date. "Nights Like This," featuring Ty Dolla $ign, is quintessential Kehlani, whose warm and sultry vocals envelop the track.
That said, Kehlani's most recent effort, Blue Water Road, feels like the truest version of the singer. It's at times painfully honest and stripped back in both lyrics and production. It's as if the listener is meeting Kehlani for the first time.
The 27-year-old is taking that honesty on the road during their summer Blue Water Road Tour. The jaunt kicks off on July 30 in Raleigh, North Carolina, before stopping in the FPL Solar Amphitheater on August 1. Punk rapper Rico Nasty and R&B singer Destin Conrad will join them on the road.
The presale is currently underway for Citi card members through Thursday, May 19, at 10 p.m. General ticket sales start on Friday, May 20, at 10 a.m.
Here is the full list of Blue Water Road Tour dates:
- 7/30 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
- 8/1 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater
- 8/3 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
- 8/5 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
- 8/7 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
- 8/9 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
- 8/12 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
- 8/13 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
- 8/15 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage @ The Mann Center
- 8/16 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center
- 8/17 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
- 8/19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
- 8/22 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
- 8/24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage!
- 8/26 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
- 8/28 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
- 8/30 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
- 9/1 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
- 9/3 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
- 9/6 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
- 9/9 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- 9/10 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
- 9/14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
- 9/15 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
- 9/17 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds @ Moda Center
- 9/18 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
- 9/21 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
- 9/30 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- 10/21 – Honolulu, HI – Waikiki Shell