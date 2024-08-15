 Karol G Is Fortnite Festival's Featured Artist For Fifth Season | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Karol G Takes Over Fortnite Festival's Fifth Season

Karol G is the featured artist for the rhythm game Fortnite Festival, which kicks off on August 16.
August 15, 2024
Karol G brings her bichota attitude to Fortnite Festival.
Karol G brings her bichota attitude to Fortnite Festival. Epic Games photo

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $7,000. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$7,000
$2,500
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Colombian superstar Karol G has pretty much conquered everything there is to conquer IRL, so naturally, she's taking her talents to the digital space.

Epic Games announced today that Karol G would be the next feature artist for its rhythm game Fortnite Festival. Season five kicks off tomorrow, August 16, and ends November 2. During this time, players can unlock Karol G-themed instruments and outfits.

The campaign also includes Karol G MSB Fortnite, a five-part playable concert with a setlist by the Latin music powerhouse. You can experience Karol G MSB Fortnite from Friday, August 23, at 3 p.m. until noon on Monday, August 26. Players who attend will receive the "Bichota 4-String Bass."

After the concert, there will be an afterparty where you play Karol G songs.

Fortnite Festival has previously featured music artists like Billie Eilish, Metallica, Lady Gaga, and the Weeknd. For all the details on the fifth season, visit fortnite.com.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jose D. Duran is associate editor of Miami New Times where he primarily oversees the arts and culture and music beats. Jose joined the New Times staff in June 2008 but has been covering Miami culture since 2005. His work has also appeared in publications likeVice, Billboard, and Spin. He’s earned numerous accolades including placing first for Weekly Newspaper Contest: Business Reporting from the Florida Press Association in 2020; placing third for the Writing: Light Feature from the Florida Press Club in 2019; and placing third in Weekly Newspaper Contest: Best Obituary from the Florida Press Association in 2015. Jose holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Florida.
Contact: Jose D. Duran
End of an Era: Radio-Active Records Announces Closure

Shopping

End of an Era: Radio-Active Records Announces Closure

By Douglas Markowitz
Miami's Worst Nightclubs? Reddit Has Strong Opinions

Miami Life

Miami's Worst Nightclubs? Reddit Has Strong Opinions

By Alex DeLuca
Enter the 11th Dimension With Ski Mask the Slump God

Hip-Hop

Enter the 11th Dimension With Ski Mask the Slump God

By Osvaldo Espino
JT Money Will Receive Special Proclamation From Miami-Dade County

Hip-Hop

JT Money Will Receive Special Proclamation From Miami-Dade County

By Osvaldo Espino
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation