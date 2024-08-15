Karol G Takes Over Fortnite Festival's Fifth Season

Colombian superstar Karol G has pretty much conquered everything there is to conquer IRL, so naturally, she's taking her talents to the digital space.
Epic Games announced today that Karol G would be the next feature artist for its rhythm game Fortnite Festival. Season five kicks off tomorrow, August 16, and ends November 2. During this time, players can unlock Karol G-themed instruments and outfits.
The campaign also includes Karol G MSB Fortnite, a five-part playable concert with a setlist by the Latin music powerhouse. You can experience Karol G MSB Fortnite from Friday, August 23, at 3 p.m. until noon on Monday, August 26. Players who attend will receive the "Bichota 4-String Bass."
After the concert, there will be an afterparty where you play Karol G songs.
Fortnite Festival has previously featured music artists like Billie Eilish, Metallica, Lady Gaga, and the Weeknd. For all the details on the fifth season, visit fortnite.com.