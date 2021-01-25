Justin Bieber DUI Regrets: "I Wore Too Much Leather for Someone in Miami"

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

If you're still dwelling on some stupid shit you did seven years ago in Miami, you're not alone. Over the weekend, boy wonder Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share some reflections about his 2014 DUI arrest in Miami Beach.

Among his biggest regrets?

"I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead [sic], misunderstood and angry at god.. I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami," he wrote in a post on Saturday.

Bieber's arrest garnered wall-to-wall news coverage and, of course, tons of paparazzi attention. Just 19 years old at the time, the pop star was pulled over by Miami Beach police in a rented Lamborghini around 4 a.m. on January 23, 2014. According to the arrest report, he was drag-racing a Ferrari driven by his friend and fellow singer Khalil Amir Sharieff.

At the station, Bieber blew Breathalyzer samples of .014 and .011. He was released later that morning from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in the outfit he'd been busted in — a black hoodie, red sneakers, and a truly spectacular pair of wide-legged black leather shorts with a gold zipper detail.

Seven months later, Bieber pleaded guilty to careless driving and resisting arrest as part of a deal with prosecutors, who agreed to drop the DUI charge. In the end, he got away with just a $500 fine and a 12-hour anger-management course.

On Instagram, Bieber credited his growth over the past seven years to his relationship with God.

"My encouragement to you is to let your past be a reminder of how far god has brought you," he wrote. "Don't allow shame to ruin your 'today.'"

We're still not quite sure why Bieber deemed his leather shorts "too much" for Miami: The sweat factor? Wrong aesthetic? Regardless, we hope he doesn't feel too much shame about his boyhood fashion choices. It's Miami — the average World Red Eye gallery contains at least three people dressed in something far more questionable.