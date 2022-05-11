Jack Harlow Brings His Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour to Miami with City Girls in Tow

In addition to being a rapper on the rise, Jack Harlow might be the internet's favorite boyfriend. His boyish good looks, witty charm, and just the right amount of swagger put him at the top of everyone's celebrity crush list.
You only need to see his interview with Amelia Dimoldenberg, in which the British comedian takes Harlow out on a "date" to a local chicken shop, to see just how damn charming he really is. Dimoldenberg's entire goal with her interviews is to have awkward periods of stunned silence. Instead, Harlow just keeps smiling and dishing it right back to her. By the end of the clip, his interlocutor is understandably smitten.
Here's hoping he can bring that flirtatious energy on the road, because Harlow has announced his Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour, which kicks off on September 6 in Nashville. The tour will make its way down to Miami on October 14 at the FPL Solar Amphitheater. Serving as tour openers is Miami rap duo City Girls.
The tour is in support of Harlow's sophomore effort, Come Home the Kids Miss You, which isn't exactly wowing music critics. Variety's A.D. Amorosi praised the record, saying it has "its eye toward something more romantic, but cutting, and its ear toward something more nuanced, yet bolder." But on the side of the spectrum, Pitchfork's Matthew Strauss wrote, "He is funny online and in interviews and knows how to grab people’s attention. Without much to grasp with his music, it’s easiest just to stare."
It's unfortunate because Harlow stunned everyone with his feature on Lil Nas X's "Industry Baby." The track is so bombastic that Harlow couldn't exactly afford to phone it in — and he didn't. "I'm just a late bloomer/I didn't peak in high school, I'm still out here gettin' cuter/All these social networks and computers/Got these pussies walkin' 'round like they ain't losers." It was hard not to think that everyone was underestimating Harlow's ability to deliver bars.
His latest single, "First Class" — which samples Fergie's 2006 hit "Glamorous" — is already in contention for song of the summer, having already gone viral on TikTok and debuting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. So perhaps his fans don't agree with the mixed reviews the album is getting.
Either way, the rapper is still going on tour. Presale for the Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour starts today at 10 a.m. and the general sale begins Friday, May 13, at 10 a.m.
Here are the full dates for the Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour:
9/6 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
9/8 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
9/10 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
9/11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
9/13 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
9/17 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
9/20 – Inglewood, CA – The KIA Forum
9/23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
9/24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
9/25- Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
9/27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
9/28 – Denver, CO – 1STBANK Center
9/30 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
10/1 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena
10/2 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
10/5 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum
10/8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Liacouras Center
10/9 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10/11 – Washington DC – The Anthem
10/14 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
10/15 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center
10/16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Jack Harlow. With City Girls. 8 p.m. Friday, October 14, at FPL Solar Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550. Tickets cost $39.50 to $79.50 via livenation.com.