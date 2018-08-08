J. Cole Is This Generation's Most Consistent Artist

Jermaine Cole’s latest project, KOD, channels pure artistry. It's inspired by an artist who doesn’t stray from lyrical consistency, Kendrick Lamar. Cole witnessed Lamar's work onstage in Detroit during the Damn Tour, which left both fans and Cole himself coveting the encore. These artists, who lead the hip-hop generation, have two things in common: a desire to keep hip-hop alive by providing a philosophical perspective and an absence on social media.

While people who don’t like to hear the truth sometimes refer to Cole as a snooze button, KOD has impressed fans and welcomed some haters to Cole World. Using his masterful ability to tell a story through a track, J. Cole reaches new artistic heights while remaining faithful to his beliefs.

The album includes a demon Cole refers to as "kiLL Edward," who is inspired by Cole’s mother’s heartbreaker and the rapper's stepfather, Edward. KOD also reaches out to the new generation, discussing topics such as cheating, drug addiction, and capitalism that are constantly pushed under a rug.