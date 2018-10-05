Iration Is All for a Liberal Nation

Iration is a reggae, dub, and rock band formed in Central California that has been playing the stages of festivals like Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and Hangouts for the past 14 years. Just last week, the six bandmates embarked on a national spotlight adventure, the Press Play Fall 2018 Tour, where they perform songs off their self-titled sixth album, Iration.

The 15-track project is an outlet for frustration, frontman Micah Pueschel says. “It came from a political cycle. We were right in the middle of the [2016] election, and things were happening in the world politically. There were so many topics that hit us, and we felt we had to say something about it.” The singer says their music is “more politically charged than where we’ve been before.”

Known by fans as Poosh, Pueschel is both lead vocalist and a guitarist for the eclectic musical group that’s all about spreading “ luv ” and an "aloha" spirit. He’s joined on the rock-reggae crew by Joseph Dickens, Joseph King, Cayson Peterson, Adam Taylor, and Micah Brown. Though some listeners classify the band's sound as “sunshine reggae” (a genre with tropical vibes), Pueschel rejects the label because the band isn’t big on being compartmentalized.