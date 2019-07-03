MurdaRich Cruises Through Overtown in the Music Video for "First 48 Baby"

For many, Overtown is the last place they want to be, especially at night. But Historic Overtown is an essential part of Miami's culture, full of landmarks that played important roles in local black history and organizations that continue to support residents today. Real Overtown residents were here before gentrification, with the good and the bad. And Overtown natives MurdaRich are here to tell you exactly what it's like.

MurdaRich, composed of 21-year-old Honduran twins Big and Lil, is often found walking the streets of Overtown. You can spot the brothers' bouncing freeform locks, baggy jeans, and crisp white tank tops a mile away. They take their guns everywhere because their childhood wasn’t easy.

“You always have to be ready,” says Big as he leans back on the mandarin leather couch at A2F Studios.

“And we’re always ready,” adds Lil, flexing the gun on his hip.

MurdaRich is named after the twins' friends Rich and Murda, who were fatally shot. After their loss, the brothers devoted their lives to music. Using their late friends' names as a duo stage name keeps their friends' legacy alive.

“When someone dies, you forget after a while. But every time you say our name, they live through us every day,” says Big.

“We didn’t plan on making music,” says Lil. “But after our boys got shot and instead of getting into even more trouble, we decided to put that energy into music.”

Music was also an important part of the twins' upbringing, which was influenced by their sister and father. “Our sister put us on to a lot of Hot Boyz back in the day,” chuckles Big. “And my dad used to sing in the church choir. We like all types of music, but we listen to a lot of Migos, DaBaby, and Young Thug too. Yeah, hood shit.”

EXPAND MurdaRich. Rancel Lopez

That "hood shit" continues to inspire their music today, as the brothers also tap into their real-life experiences. The two take pride in making authentic music. After all, it’s fun and games to pretend you’re from a hood until someone checks you.

Their first single of the year, “First 48 Baby,” is authentically them. The bouncy rap song is inspired by early episodes of The First 48, the television show that offers an inside look at the real-life world of homicide investigators. In "First 48 Baby," the two give a glimpse of their hood and who runs it: them. In their visual, you get an inside look at the streets, the neighborhood bike gang, and MurdaRich cruising the city in bubble coats in a Donk.

“No one can say it's not us,” says Big.

“There’s a lot of people on some fake shit, but our music is real. We live this shit,” says Lil. “We write all of our own music, mainly about everything we’ve experienced because that's all we know. We had a lot of bullshit going on before A2F studios, and they gave us an outlet.” With recording space, they're now able to channel their life experiences into witty raps and infectious flows.

While releasing a first single midyear may seem like a slow start, MurdaRich promises more music and diversity. “We plan to tap into our Latin roots and play with different styles,” says Big.

Historic Overtown may be known for history and hoodrats, but if you’re also looking for culture and authentic music, MurdaRich will be glad to show you around.