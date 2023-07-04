Camp Blu Is Proof Miami's Music Scene Is Alive and Well

click to enlarge Camp Blu perfoms at Domicile. Photo by Desiree Del Cristo

When faced with life's toughest challenges, achieving one's dreams can seem insurmountable. But for Angelo Ruiz, the enigmatic voice of Miami surf-punk duo Camp Blu, chasing his musical aspirations was his only path forward.Six months ago, as the 25-year-old faced obstacles in his personal and professional life, Ruiz found comfort in the familiar embrace of an old guitar. Little did he know that the simple act would ignite an artistic journey that surpassed his wildest dreams."I had been in this 'yogi man' phase of my life where I was trying to meditate and take my mind off of everything, so I picked up the guitar again and started writing," Ruiz tells. "When I started recording some stuff on my laptop and putting it out there, I realized I couldn't do it alone. I was burning myself out when it started to gain a little bit of traction, and I knew I needed somebody in it with me."In a lucky twist of fate, Ruiz reconnected with his childhood companion, Frank Ferrer. After Ferrer sent Ruiz a video of his rendition of the Strokes' "Reptilia," the pair knew they had to do something bigger. United by their love for the Drums and the Smiths, the dynamic, Cuban-American duo formed Camp Blu — a name suggested by Ruiz's mother due to his fondness for the color.Together, they released their first single, "Scared Money," which captured the raw energy of their favorite rock bands from the 1980s to 2000s. The band's latest release, "Bloody Kisses," embodies a rebelliousness reminiscent of influential postpunk acts like the Wallows, Weezer, and Joy Division."When I think about my reasons for listening to music, I think it has this influence over people where it changes your mindset into a positive one," Ferrer says. "We just hope in some way our music helps people forget about the negativity in their life and lets them get away from it for a second."This month, Camp Blu is set to release several new singles in the lead-up to the band's debut album, including the track "Not So Tall," which the pair claims is a culmination of their sounds and production style.The pair has garnered the attention of the local music scene after the band's debut live performance at Domicile in May. The show deviated from the more strictly nostalgic punk vibe of the venue, allowing Camp Blu to showcase its experimental style and infectious stage presence.Undeterred by the challenges faced by Miami's music scene, which has seen iconic stages like Las Rosas and Churchill's Pub close their doors, Camp Blu remains committed to its hometown. The young men eagerly anticipate live shows at Gramps in August and Bar Nancy in September."Ever since these bigger local stages closed down, it makes you wonder where the scene is going to continue," Ferrer adds. "Angelo and I have gone to shows lately where we watch these bands, and they're amazing. And thankfully, places like Bar Nancy, Shirley's, Gramps — all of them are so welcoming to young bands like us."In the meantime, Ruiz and Ferrer will continue working on their shared passion, defying labels and embracing the local music scene."It sounds corny, but I want people who listen to our music to really feel like the main character in their lives," Ruiz explains. "We want every single person in our audience to know that when they listen to a song of ours, those three minutes are about you. Our music really gives you a moment to romanticize where you are in life, and we're just so hungry to get back out there to a live crowd again and share those moments in person."