Mason Collective Proves Three DJs Are Better Than One

Considering Mason Collective is a trio, it seems fitting that the group is set to play three different shows during Miami Art Week.
"Miami is honestly like our home away from home now," Adam Myles tells New Times. "We feel so comfortable here, so you can expect the usual Mason sound. We have some great shows and have been preparing for Basel for a while."
Raised in Manchester, Myles and his partners, Blair Suarez and Omar Guedar, have been friends since connecting at university and discovering one another's penchant for music and art. And in 2016, the Mason Collective made a splash with the release of its debut tech-house stomper EP, New Loosh. From the get-go, the group drew influences from house heavyweights like Jamie Jones, the Martinez Brothers, Loco Dice, and Marco Carola. Unsurprisingly, the collective has caught the ear of Carola and Dice, and both have enlisted the trio to play at their respective Art Week events.
On Saturday, December 3, Mason Collective is on the bill for Marco Carola's Music On event at Factory Town. The group appears during Loco Dice's Serán Bendecidos showcase at the Space Park pop-up at Wynwood Marketplace the following day.
"It's a blessing that the DJs that we've looked up to since the beginning appreciate our sound," Myles says. "We've studied music and have been perfecting our sound for years. I feel like they appreciate the effort that we put into what we do."
Still, Mason Collective is most eager about its own Art Week showcase, Mvson, which brings the trio's international party series to Floyd on Friday, December 2. Also on the lineup are DJs Guti, Jesse Calosso, and Sluggs.
"The only thing that matters is what comes out of the speakers. We started playing as three for fun," Myles explains. "We grew up together, we've known each other since we were small, and we all understand each other's music taste. It just so happened that people really took to us playing as a collective."
In 2019, the group debuted its record label, Whippin, while also continuing to lend music to dance-music behemoths like Knee Deep in Sound, Defected, Hot Trax, and Desolat.
"The label is doing really well at the moment," Myles says. "We have a few projects from ourselves releasing next year, and aim to showcase some emerging talents as well as bringing in some heavyweights."
Suarez, Myles, and Guedar's seamless mixing have led them to spin at clubs and festivals across the globe in cities like Ibiza, Medellín, and, of course, Miami.
"The first time we came here was for Miami Music Week in 2019," Myles says. "We had one or two shows, but as it was our first time, we did a lot of partying. We love it here. It's so rich in culture, the weather is perfect, and the party scene is incredible."
In addition to Mason Collective's musical output, the trio has dipped their toes into the fashion industry with collaborations with Adidas and streetwear brand Gramm. The group was also picked by the late DJ and Louis Vuitton artistic director Virgil Abloh to play at his LV launch party.
"Fashion is just another creative outlet," Myles adds. "It's something we've always been interested in. I feel like it's a part of youth culture now."
If the embers continue to spark for Suarez, Myles, and Guedar, it's only a matter of time before they could find themselves getting top billing at festivals.
"Time flies when you're having fun, right?" Myles says. "We've been blessed with some amazing experiences over the years. We have so much planned for next year, can't wait to take things to the next level."
Mvson. With Mason Collective, Guti, Jesse Calosso, and Slugg. 11 p.m. Friday, December 2, at Floyd, 40 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-608-2824; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $48.49 via dice.fm.
Music On Miami. With Mason Collective, Micheal Bibi, Marco Carola, Ms. Mada, and others. 7 p.m. Saturday, December 3, at Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave, Miami. Tickets cost $50 via dice.fm.
Serán Bendecidos. With Mason Collective, Loco Dice, Jaden Thomspon, and Ms. Mada. 5. p.m. Sunday, December 4, at Space Park Pop Up, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $30 to $40 via dice.fm.