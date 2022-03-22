III Points Returns in October with Free Water Stations; Presale Tickets Available Starting Today

If you're still buzzing from seeing the Strokes and Wu-Tang Clan perform at Mana Wynwood last year, take note: III Points has announced it will return on October 21 and 22.
No word yet on who will perform, but presale tickets will be available today, starting at 1:11 p.m.
The catch? You're purchasing a ticket for an event but you have no idea who'll be on the lineup.
That said, III Points has hardly ever disappointed with the level of quality of its billing.
In an email, festival organizers divulged the news of some improvements coming: the addition of more late-night stages and free water stations. Both were the subject of ire for festivalgoers last year.
Those who attempted to catch Peggy Gou and Kaytranada's sets, for example, were met with a nearly impenetrable wall of humanity, owing to the constraints of the Main Frame stage.
Then there was the issue of water — or, rather, the lack thereof. While III Points mainly takes place after sunset when temperatures are cooler, that doesn't mean dehydration is off the table. Though common at most music festivals, at III Points there were no free water stations to be found. Instead, attendees were expected to fork over $6 a pop for a can of a product called Liquid Death.
"We commit to making each year better than the last...we are listening to you," III Points organizers wrote in their email. The festival has committed to adding two more late-night dance music stages spread throughout the grounds to help with traffic flow. It's also pledging to provide water stations as well as sell water bottles for $5.
III Points 2022. Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; iiipoints.com.