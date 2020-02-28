Should Cancel Culture Dictate Music Festival Lineups?

With Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival's bass-filled evenings right around the corner, fans have begun mapping out their daily show schedules and strategizing how they'll navigate conflicting set times to see as many acts as possible.

While there's mostly talk of shows people are looking forward to — Vampire Weekend, Lucy Dacus, and Blood Orange being among them — a crop of Okeechobee enthusiasts on Reddit have singled out electronic duo Hippie Sabotage as one to miss.

Posters on Okeechobee's subreddit spoke out about the presence of Sacramento brothers Kevin and Jeff Saurer’s on the festival's 2020 lineup, pointing to a 2016 incident during the pair's performance at What The Fest in Portland, Oregon. As detailed by Billboard, a member of the group was documented putting a security guard into a chokehold after a fight broke out. After a video of the skirmish spread online, Hippie Sabotage put out a statement saying, “It was an unfortunate event that placed us in an unsafe situation in the middle of our performance.” In a later interview, Jeff said "The internet is completely wrong on what happened."

Many of the remarks by Redditors have questioned why Okeechobee would book Hippie Sabotage in light of the duo's history of bad behavior. If you look elsewhere on the site, you'll find posts accusing the group of impropriety at other gigs as well.

Cancel culture was already fully underway when the melee at the center of the Hippie Sabotage criticism took place. In the three years since, the volume surrounding demands to #cancel public figures for acting up has grown to deafening levels. Even in the world of EDM and bass music, where it's all about good vibes all the time, it appears as though fans aren't too quick to forgive and forget when someone radiates bad energy.

What we're left with is the question of whether or not there's room for redemption when it comes to musical acts accused of less-than-saintly behavior: should they be booked at music festivals and concert venues? And if so, does that open up the door for criticism against festival organizers and promoters who place them on lineups? Or should we let the free market decide, and leave it up to concertgoers and festival attendees to decide whether or not they'll buy tickets or swing by the act's set? The flareup around Hippie Sabotage is just a microcosm of larger issues facing the music industry at a time when the discourse on who should or should not have a platform has never been louder.

Many, many months go into planning a music festival, much less establishing its final lineup. With that in mind, it's understandable that once a lineup drops, promoters likely aren't going to remove a musical act from the bill based on the annoyance of a limited-but-vocal faction. Contracts have been signed and salaries have been paid: Unless beyond the pale stories serious come to light or the act bails on their own accord, the show will most likely go on regardless of what social media might have to say about it. By virtue of their very function, festival organizers and bookers have the greatest say on who gets to have a second chance in the public eye.

Ultimately, it’s up to festival-goers as to whether or not they show up for a controversial act's performance. Even if a scrutinized performer or band has been booked, attendees still have the power of strength in numbers and organization: musical acts on the live circuit are only going to continue getting booked if they're shown to draw a crowd and move tickets. Although concert promoters have their hands on the lever of power when it comes to whether or not a band will have a stage, audiences can decide whether or not they'll actually be seen.

Considering how much music festivals are seen to be places of positivity and community, maybe they ought to be sanctums for forgiveness as well. Guests aren't expected to know the background of each and every act on a lineup; with so shows going on for days at a time, it’s easy to check out an artist simply by walking by past a stage. It's the perfect environment for so-called problematic acts to reach fresh ears that may not have heard of them or their questionable history. Ex-fans who've made their grievances known might not show up, but blissfully ignorant festival-goers who don't know any better may just be the way a #cancelled band can have a shot at salvation. (Assuming, of course, that they've made amends for past shitty behavior.)

Many Okeechobee participants will not know the stories surrounding Hippie Sabotage, especially newer attendees less attuned to the ins and outs of EDM drama. They might stumble upon Hippie Sabotage's set during a break in their schedule and recognize the name from the song "Devil Eyes," which can be heard all over TikTok. Just as festival performances present be a clean slate for talent with trouble pasts, so do omnipresent social media platforms ruled by Gen Z-ers. As more and more fresh faces discover the joy of music festivals, you can be sure organizers are looking to them when determining what bands will or will not make the cut. If young people are unaware of what Twitter or semi-obscure subreddits have to say about an artist, their impressions, however naive, will be weighed just as — if not more — heavily than anyone else's.

As cancel culture continues to permeate public conversation, the push-and-pull over who's worthy of redemption and who's not will continue to be an issue — it's not easy or simple deciding who's entitled to a second chance. But until such time as a consensus is reached, the one thing you can count on is for festival organizers and concertgoers to continue playing out their respective roles — if there's one thing you can't get mad at, it's the natural order of things.

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2020. With Vampire Weekend, Bassnectar, Mumford & Sons, and others. Thursday, March 5, through Sunday, March 8, in Sunshine Grove, 12517 NE 91st Ave., Okeechobee. Tickets cost $119 to $699 via okeechobeefest.com.