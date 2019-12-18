The Ten Best Holiday Parties in Miami

It's a crisp 80 degrees outside, coquito is making the rounds, and carols are on the radio. It must be the holiday season in Miami; even though the Magic City's spin on the holidays isn't all that different from other places around the country, Miamians are just like anybody else at this time of year, and are looking for any possible excuse to take their merriment and goodwill towards their fellow man and put it in a party-positive direction. Whether you're looking for some traditional, family-friendly fun or trying to stay up all night with sexy people on Santa's naughty list, this city has enough going on to keep you busy straight through Hannukah. Because Christmas falls on a Wednesday this year, the range of dates for holiday-themed parties is slightly longer than usual. Here's where you can get your egg nogged, no matter what you celebrated.

EXPAND Luminosa Chinese Lantern Festival. Photo by Karli Evans

Luminosa Chinese Lantern Festival

More than one million LEDs electrify 13 acres of Jungle Island's wild paradise at this all-ages attraction. But these aren't ordinary lanterns: Be amazed by giant flowers, glowing jellyfish and all manner of illuminated wonders. Tickets include admission to Chinese acrobatic shows, live music and access to the Moet lounge. Food and cocktails are part of the fun. 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Now through January 8, at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami; 305-400-7000; jungleisland.com. Tickets cost $27 to $30 for kids, $31.50 to $35 for adults.

Ugly Sweater Party

Jolt Radio kicks out the jams all year round, and they're taking the end of the year to kick back, relax, and invite some friends over. The online radio station's headquarters will be opening its doors and inviting on-air DJs, listeners, and Miami music fans to come together, mingle, and enjoy the sense of togetherness that defines the holiday season. Weekly showcase Ladies Love and future-focused program Strange Waves are running the show. You already know they've got great taste in tunes, so no need to worry about the grooves. There will also be a keg on hand to keep the free beer flowing; support your local radio station has never been so intoxicating. 7 pm to 11 p.m. Thursday, December 19, at Jolt Radio, 3454 NW 7 Ave., Miami; joltradio.com. Admission is free.

Marvel at the enormous Christmas tree at the Bayfront Holiday Village Photo by George Martinez

Bayfront Holiday Village

It may not snow in Miami, but that doesn't stop Santa from swinging by these parts. The new Bayfront Holiday Village is bringing some of St. Nick's North Pole charm to our breezy downtown area. The calendar of events is stacked with wholesome movie nights, ugly sweater parties, and grown-up attractions that include a TGIF: Maker's Mark Bar. Saturday, December 21 is National Coquito Day, and December 22 will feature a Santa Paws Puppy Brunch. Check the website for all the festive details. Various hours, now through Sunday, December 22, at Bayfront Holiday Village, 2308 NW 5 Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700; bayfrontholidayvillage.com. Admission is free.

Laser Evenings

One of the best parts of the holiday season is looking at all of the lights on display, but lasers might be even cooler than LEDs. The Frost Planetarium has the coolest laser shows in town, and in addition to its usual Prince, Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd showcases, it's bringing a special yuletide lineup featuring Symphony of Stars and Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Fantasy. These shows are designed to blow your mind, so sit back, relax, and get lost in the neon glow. Hourly shows from 7 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, December 21, at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science; 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-434-9600; frostscience.org. Tickets cost $8 for kids and $10 for adults.

Courtesy of Matzoball

Matzoball Miami

People joke that Jewish Christmas is when you spend the day eating Chinese food and going to the movies, but Jewish Christmas Eve at the annual Matzoball takes a more sexy and over-the-top approach. Beachside megaclub LIV plays host to this singles dance party every year, which is sponsored by Jewish dating app JSwipe. This crowd doesn't have to worry about Santa or any list of his, so party all night under the club's luxury lights and sip champagne until you're feeling naughty. 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., December 24, at LIV Nightclub, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4690; livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $60 to $100.

Motörhead Forever

Screw Christmas, screw caroling and screw clean bathrooms. If you want to ring in the new year with some hard, thrashing guitars and rasping rock'n'roll, then you might want to slam shots of Whiskey and honor the legend and legacy of late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister. Scream “Ace of Spades” at the top of your lungs with performances by Muddknickles, Azur, Barbey Floyd and more. 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., December 28, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2 Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com.

Eighth-Annual Disco Dreidel

The Festival of Lights has never been quite this bright, bad or bougie. Downtown Miami's club that never sleeps will keep you up and moving to the sounds of local groove masters Ruen, Pirate Stereo and ES.P. Burlesque performers, strippers and big spenders throwing cash in the air are just a few of the treats in store. Leave the gelt at home. 10 p.m. Tuesday, December 24, at E11even, 29 NE 11 St., Miami; 305-829-2911; 11miami.com. Tickets cost $20.

SantaCon Wynwood

You've seen the videos of drunken Santa's clinging to street signs in other cities. Now it's Miami's turn to get red, white and sloppy. Don your Santa hat and freak out the kids by flooding the streets of the Art District. There's no limit to your pub crawl party, but please be responsible and let Rudolph, Lyft and Uber take the wheel of the sleigh. Meeting 3 p.m., Saturday December 21, at Racket, 150 NW 24 St., Wynwood; 786-637-2987; santacon.info. Admission is free.

Boys Noize Photo by Lil Internet

Boys Noize

Save the “O Tannenbaum” for another night and let this German acid house and techno loving mad man rock your body with insane synth sounds until the sun comes up. He's always been the type to play as long as you'll let him, and he's fresh off receiving a Grammy nomination for Best Dance Recording. He'll be sure to bring the heat, and because it's going down on the Space Terrace, it truly could become a marathon set of epic proportions. 11 p.m. to whenever, Friday, December 27, at Club Space, 34 NE 11 St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $10 to $40.

The Martinez Brothers Photo y Daniella Mía

The Martinez Brothers

Though these DJs have become after-hours heroes in Miami, the Martinez Brothers were raised in New York City on a steady diet of disco, house and rowdy club anthems. They were spinning at international clubs before they graduated high school, and they can give it to you rough and rude or smooth and meandering. No doubt they'll put on a big show for the South Beach crowd, and Story has a big dance floor where you can burn it down. 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., Friday December 27, at Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-2424; storymiami.com. Tickets cost $30.