GroundUp 2024 Lineup Features Snarky Puppy, Los Muñequitos de Matanzas, Marcus Strickland

Organizers have revealed the eclectic lineup of artists slated to perform at the renowned global music event, featuring nightly sets from Grammy-winning host band Snarky Puppy. The band will be joined throughout the weekend by acclaimed Cuban acts Los Muñequitos de Matanzas and Afrocuba de Matanzas, Portugal's Gisela Joāo, Malian ngoni sensation Bassekou Kouyate, and Canadian virtuoso Joy Lapps-Lewis who Canadian drummer Larnell Lewis will accompany.
Other acts on the 2024 lineup include Weedie Braimah & the Hands of Time (who will join Kouyate), Nate Wood debuting his solo project dubbed fOUR, South Florida jazz saxophonist Marcus Strickland, Trinidadian trumpeter Etienne Charles & Creole Soul, and Indian singer/flutist Varijashree Venugopal.
The music festival will also feature the U.S. performance debuts of Polish bassist Kinga Głyk and Mexican bassist/singer Fuensanta.
GroundUp heralded the return of an artist-at-large to perform throughout the weekend but didn't detail who that would be.
The event, which first took place back in 2017, will treat audiences to an array of interactive workshops, panels, and masterclasses. All performances take place over two stages, but none are scheduled to overlap.
The festival's diverse mix of artists from various nations highlights the efforts of cofounders Paul Lehr and Michael League to use music as a vehicle for healing and unity as global strife dominates news headlines.
"At a time when the world grapples with the turmoil of war and uncertainty, GroundUp Music Festival serves as a sanctuary where the soothing power of music offers solace, fosters healing, and reaffirms our shared humanity," organizers said in a statement.
"The union of two historically significant Cuban bands, along with an array of international stars, underscores our commitment to fostering a global music community," adds Lehr.
Tickets for the 2024 GroundUp Music Festival are currently on sale, with early-bird pricing available through Thanksgiving.
Here is the complete list of acts announced so far:
- Los Muñequitos de Matanzas
- Grupo Afrocuba de Matanzas
- Los Muñequitos & Afrocuba All Stars
- Bassekou Kouyate featuring Weedie Braimah & the Hands of Time Acoustic
- Varijashree Venugopal
- Gisela João
- Kinga Glyk featuring Robert "Sput" Searight, Casey Benjamin, Brett Williams, and Dominic Xavier Taplin
- Nate Wood's fOUR
- The Joy Lapps Project featuring Larnell Lewis
- Fuensanta
- Marcus Strickland and Twi-life
- Etienne Charles & Creole Soul