Future Returns to South Florida with Surprise Mystery Guests

Future once famously told everyone, "Mask off." Then, during the pandemic, he declared, "Mask on."
As he prepares for his triumphant return to South Florida, he'll keep the masks on his special musical guests.
The Atlanta rapper, celebrated for his deep, Auto-Tuned delivery and for a string of hit albums mixtapes that includes DS2, Monster, and most recently, I Never Liked You, is bringing his Future & Friends Tour to FLA Live Arena on Friday, March 17. However, the "friends" he'll bring out will remain a mystery until the night of — but let's not let that keep us from wildly speculating!
Let's start with the features list on I Never Liked You. Kodak Black is the most likely to appear, given his origins in North Broward. Then we have Drake, who's a bit of a long shot but could make an appearance given he's one of Future's most famous collaborators (see "Jumpman," the What A Time To Be Alive tape). Young Thug is currently on trial for alleged RICO violations. However, his YSL associate Gunna, who was charged in the same case and entered into a plea deal, is free and thus could potentially make an appearance. Kanye — actually, let's not go there.
Many other potential guests could appear based on Future's long and illustrious rap career: Nicki Minaj, 42 Dugg, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Metro Boomin — the list of possibilities is as long as the trip to Pluto. You'll have to make the trip up to Sunrise to find out.
Future & Friends. 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, at FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Pkwy, Sunrise; 954-835-7000; flalivearena.com. Tickets cost $55 to $240 via ticketmaster.com.