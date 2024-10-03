Irie Celebrates 18 Years of Giving Back With His Star-Studded Event

As Irie gears up for his 18th annual Irie Weekend, it's more than just another year of fun. It's a milestone of determination, community, and, most importantly, support for at-risk youth through the Irie Foundation.
"The first part of it is perseverance because it's not easy. But just because we've done it a long time does not mean it's gotten easier and easier. Maybe it's gotten harder, but just to be here and have a front-row seat to this journey," Irie tells New Times, gratitude seeping into every word.
This year's Irie Weekend, taking place October 9-12, promises to be the biggest yet, including a gala featuring a performance by the Chainsmokers on Thursday, October 10, making history aboard the Sun Princess cruise ship while docked at Port Everglades.
"We are taking over a cruise ship," says Irie, vocalizing his excitement. "Sun Princess is making its North American debut for one night only because it's going into service on the 11th. When it goes into service, the only time it will port is for embarkation or disembarkation. It's never going to stay in port overnight, ever. They're like, 'We want to make it available to a partner organization to host a big event, and we're choosing you.'"
Irie Weekend began with nothing but a vision and a deep desire to give back. Around 2005, Irie was working a lot of charity events with celebrity athletes like Alonzo Mourning, Shaquille O'Neal, and Jason Taylor. While being the go-to guy helping everybody else and seeing what's going on in the community, Irie saw areas needing improvement where he could lend his support.
"Helping all these guys and seeing what's going on in the community, I see a void that I can help out, that I can raise some awareness. And I wonder what would it be like if I start calling the same guys that call me," Irie recounts. "Would they be there for me?"
As Irie made those calls, he was met with enthusiastic responses of "Of course!" and "I got you!"
"If I look at the artists that have been a part of this thing, this is probably one of the greatest festival lineups of all time."tweet this
"That was really overwhelming because it really showed that they didn't take it for granted — you know, my support for them," he says.
Irie credits key artists like Fat Joe, Jamie Foxx, and Wyclef Jean for their support and involvement from the beginning. Fat Joe, in particular, played a pivotal role in getting the event off the ground. In 2005, fresh off his hit single "Lean Back," the rapper performed at Irie Weekend's inaugural event at Mansion nightclub free of charge.
"That was huge for us," said Irie, harking back on an amazing night. "Just came in and did it for me, you know? And what was cool about that was it gave us so much legitimacy right there from the top weekend."
Over the years, high-profile celebrities like actor Jamie Foxx and musician Wyclef Jean became regulars at Irie Weekend. Irie calls Foxx the "Irie Weekend GOAT" for his support of the event.
"Not only out of the love of their heart but believing in the work that we do and understanding that them being a part of it will add value for us to be equipped to the work we're doing," Irie explains. "In that spirit, we always kind of maintained adding the star power to the event year after year. If I go back and look at the long list of artists that have been a part of this thing, man, this is probably one of the greatest festival lineups of all time."
The celebrity appearances help draw attention to the event's purpose: raising funds for the Irie Foundation. The nonprofit helps empower at-risk youth through education, mentorship, and experiences that broaden their worldviews. Irie's passion for giving back stems from his upbringing, where a chance encounter with a generous mentor changed the course of his life.
"He lent me a pair of turntables and a mixer and told me to go home and get my practice in, and he would let me know when he needed the stuff back," Irie recalls.
What happened next was nothing short of transformative.
"I called him a few times, trying to give the equipment back, and he just said, 'Don't call me. I'll call you when I need them back,' but he never did," he says. "Years passed, and the equipment became my life. I practiced every day, learning to mix, scratch — everything. It made me who I am today."
Years later, Irie tracked down Rodriguez to thank him. He even wrote him a check for more than the equipment was worth. When the check never cleared, Irie contacted Rodriguez on Facebook only to discover that he had framed it and hung it on his wall like a college degree.
"That gesture," Irie says, pausing momentarily, " showed me what it means to pay it forward. That's what we're doing with the foundation. We're giving these kids opportunities they'd never have otherwise."
Irie's commitment to paying it forward is woven throughout the fabric of Irie Weekend, which balances its glamorous parties with meaningful impact. The event exemplifies how community connections can form in the most unexpected ways. "People literally got married after meeting at Irie Weekend!" he reminisces with laughter. "That's what it's all about — bringing people together, creating those connections. It's more than just an event; it's an experience."
Irie Weekend has evolved from a party-focused affair to a multiday, multifaceted celebration that reflects the maturity of its founder and the sophistication of its mission. "We've grown up," Irie admits. "Back in the day, it was all parties — pool parties, nightclub parties, afterparties — but now, we've found this amazing balance. We still have fun, but we're doing so much more."
The weekend isn't just about partying, though that's certainly on the agenda, but about raising funds and awareness for the programs that change kids' lives.
"Back in the day, it was all parties, but now, we've found this amazing balance."tweet this
A prelude to the festive weekend is the Big Serve on Wednesday, October 9, at Flamingo Park Tennis Center, where 400 kids served by the Irie Foundation and partner organizations will receive quality tennis gear and lessons. It's a testament to Irie's commitment to promoting wellness and giving kids access to experiences they might not otherwise have. "We're going to give them all rackets. We're going to give them all tennis balls. We're going to give them all apparel, and we're going to take the whole day and teach them about tennis, which is something that's very passionate to me," Irie adds.
Amid the festive weekend, which includes appearances from rappers Gunna and 50 Cent, is the Big Golf Classic, a tradition that dates back to Irie Weekend's inception.
"I had never even been on a golf course before when I decided golf was the way to go," Irie confesses, adding that everybody wanted him to do a celebrity basketball tournament because of his affiliation with the Heat. "The people that I wanted to attract to the event, especially the business people, would find golf attractive. And for the athletes and celebrities, it was a very low barrier of entry as well because it's not that strenuous, and you can foster some conversation."
Irie also shared his excitement for the Game, Set & Give Tennis Pro-Am Tournament on Saturday, October 12. "We're going to have a competitive tennis event for amateurs and pros playing doubles together, which is another activity near and dear to my heart, but it's an activity," he explains. "Something where everyone's coming out and having a great time, but getting great exercise as well."
That spirit of camaraderie has carried Irie Weekend through challenges, including the 2008 financial crisis and the pandemic, which forced the event's cancellation in 2020 and 2021. "Those were tough years," Irie reflects. "We weren't able to raise the same funds, and it was heartbreaking. But we pushed through. Every door that closed, we knocked on ten more until we got a yes."
As Irie prepares for this year's event, he remains focused on the future. "A win is a win, and making an impact is awesome, but it's like, okay, what are we doing next?" Irie asks rhetorically.
Answering his own question, Irie divulges he's collaborating with the development company Redwood to build the Irie Foundation Amphitheater in North Miami, which will provide a platform for local kids to showcase their talents. "It's all about creating opportunities," he says. "We're building this amphitheater so these kids can get on stage and perform, show what they've got. It's going to be a game-changer."
Irie Weekend 2024. Wednesday, October 9, through Saturday, October 12, at various locations; irieweekend.com. Ticket prices vary.