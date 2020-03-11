The Five Best Miami Music Week 2020 Pool Parties

The show must go on: Despite the postponement of Winter Music Conference and Ultra Music Festival — the very events that helped make Miami an annual dance music mecca come March — because of coronavirus concerns, several parties scheduled for Miami Music Week are forging ahead as planned.

For anyone seeking a strong drink or an equally mighty baseline to relieve the stress of all viral infection-related fears, MMW's pool parties may be just the thing the doctor ordered. The water-adjacent gatherings have long been one of the most attractive elements of Miami's March musical celebrations: Although locals sometimes forget that not every city is teeming with skyscraper hotels boasting sun-kissed pools, the dancers and DJs who travel from around the world to come here annually certainly haven't. Don't be surprised if the Instagram feeds of many of your friends and favorite DJs are filled solely with idyllic views and scantily clad revelers for the entirety of next week.

Strap your wallet for your bottomless mimosa budget and make sure your swimwear still fits, because here are five of New Times' favorite Miami Music Week 2020 pool parties:

Lee Reynolds (left), Porky, Marbs, and Mikey Lion close out Desert Hearts Festival 2019 with their annual back-to-back "family set." Photo by Jessica Bernstein

Desert Hearts Showcase Pool Party at Kimpton Epic Hotel

After packing out the Club Space dance floor last month, the dusty Desert Hearts gang are heading back to the Magic City yet again to bring SoCal sensibilities to South Beach. The West Coast-based collective of rabble-rousing party-starters will bring their ‘House, Techno, Love’ ethos and free-spirited verve to Kimpton EPIC Hotel’s rooftop pool space, where they'll be hosting one of their signature non-stop musical bacchanals. The four Desert Hearts founders will each perform throughout the event, which is scheduled to take place from noon to 11 p.m. They'll be joined by associates fixtures Lubelski and Wyatt Marshall, as well as dance music heavyweights Ardalan, Josh Butler and Josh Wink. With Josh Wink, Ardalan, Josh Butler and Lauren Lane. Noon Saturday, March 21, at the Kimpton Epic Hotel Pool Deck, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami. Tickets cost $25 to $40 via eventbrite.com.

DJ Mag's 2019 Breakthrough Producer J. Worra to perform at the DJ Mag Pool Party. Photo courtesy of J. Worra

DJ Mag Miami Pool Party

Longrunning dance music authority DJ Mag is hosting its annual pool party at the Surfcomber, and owing to the magazine’s unique position in covering artists from all corners of the dance floor, the party’s genre-busting lineup is the perfect place for a group of friends with far-flung tastes to unite under a single beat. Headliners include A-Track and Armand Van Helden's collaboration Duck Sauce, which is returning following a six-year hiatus. DJ Mag’s 2019 Ibiza cover star Seth Troxler and the publication's 2019 Breakthrough Producer J. Worra will also be swinging by the booth, along with Cassy, Danny Tenaglia, Eli from Soul Clap, Heidi Lawden, La Fleur and Meduza. With Cassy, Danny Tenaglia, Duck Sauce, Eli Soul Clap, Heidi Lawden, J. Worra, La Fleur, Meduza and Seth Troxler. Noon Wednesday, March 18, at the Surfcomber, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $30 to $40 via miamimusicpartners.com.

MK performs at the AREA10 Miami Music Week Pool Party at The National Hotel in 2019. Photo by Reece Evans

MK Presents Area10 Pool Party

After taking over the National Hotel’s pool for his AREA10 label showcase during the last three editions of Miami Music Week, legendary production force MK will once again host his imprint conspirators for a day of vocal-heavy house music. AREA10 is MK’s curatorial platform for supporting and promoting emerging talent he believes in, and in addition to a highly-anticipated performance from frequent collaborator and special guest Lee Foss, the party will feature label acts like Anabel Englund — who is slated to share her her debut EP this year — as well as imprint veterans KC Lights, Nightlapse, Weiss, Leftwing:Kody and more. The party is already sold out, but if you manage to snag a golden ticket, get ready to indulge in MK’s world of jacking house tunes. With Lee Foss, Anabel Englund, KC Lights, Leftwing:Kody, Martin Ikin, Nightlapse, and Weiss. 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at The National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets are sold out.

deadmau5 brings his mau5trap cohorts to The Delano Beach Club Photo by Leah Semeniuk

Mau5trap Pool Party With Deadmau5 and Special Guests

Last year’s Miami Music Week saw deadmau5 unveil his Cube 3.0 staging concept at Ultra Music Festival, and this year the sound-sculpting producer is bringing his technologically-advanced antics to the Delano Beach Club for his label’s mau5trap Pool Party. The imprint ringleader will be performing in a solo capacity as well as alongside audio engineer Steve Duda under the moniker BSOD, which either refers to a Windows computer's infamous blue screen of death or stands for "better sounding on drugs" depending on who you ask. Deadmau5 has also tapped label staples including techno producer Sian, they mystery-shrouded i_o, electro house shape-shifter No Mana, German techno force Moguai, and others. With BSOD, i_o, No Mana, BlackGummy, Moguai, Sian, Speaker Honey, Kindrid, and C.H.A.Y. Noon Wednesday, March 18, at the Delano Beach Club, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $60 to $80 via tixr.com.

Claptone brings The Masquerade to Miami Music Week. Photo by Alec Celestin

Claptone presents The Masquerade

Mysterious masked house producer Claptone will return to Miami with his international party brand the Masquerade on Thursday, March 18, at SLS South Beach’s Hyde Beach day club. Since bringing the Masquerade concept to life in 2016, the theatrical affair fueled by intrigue, whimsy, and wonder has taken over iconic venues around the globe including the Brooklyn Mirage in New York, Electric Brixton in London, Estadio Geba in Buenos Aires, Burnley Park in Melbourne, and even Miami’s own Club Space. The Masquerade will feature performances from special guests MK, Meduza, Tube & Berger, Weiss, and Illyus & Barrientos. With MK, Meduza, Tube & Berger, Weiss, and Illyus & Barrientos. Noon Thursday, March 18, at Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $100 via tixr.com.