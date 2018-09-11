Five Underrated Artists to See at Best Life Festival

The most important factor in deciding whether to spend your life savings on a festival is often the headliner. At Best Life, Miami's first R&B festival, H.E.R. and Ella Mai, two of the genre's leading ladies, are definitely worth a pretty penny. But there will also be lots of newcomers and local artists. Here’s who you shouldn’t sleep on during Best Life Music Festival.

Kyle Dion Photo by Saru

Kyle Dion. Most critiques of today’s R&B concentrate on artists' lack of vocal reach. Those don't apply to Kyle Dion. He possesses the ability to hit a falsetto on cue and perform an entire set without ruining one curl in his Afro. His single “Hold on to Me” demonstrates vocal range, while “Brown,” one of his newer hits, highlights the vocal control he has garnered during years of practice. Dion performed in South Florida last September, but he's expected to bring new material to the Best Life stage as his debut album nears its release.

R.Lum.R Photo by Nolan Knight

R.Lum.R. You might think live instrumentation is a thing of the past. It's not. R.Lum.R’, a Bradenton-born alternative R&B singer, tells stories of love and heartbreak accompanied by production that expresses the true essence of his music. The soothing, genuine sounds of his guitar and piano are a reprieve from synthetic beats. His latest EP, AfterImage, includes six songs detailing past relationships. Among them is the hit single “Frustrated,” which he performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live last year. R.Lum.R brings to the table what most artists don’t: real music.