FIDLAR Announces Floriduh Tour, Stopping at Gramps

July 12, 2023 8:00AM

Fidlar
Fidlar Photo by Alice Baxley
Frankly, if I were in a band, I probably wouldn't wanna come to Florida right now. We may be the third most populous state in the country,  but with LGBTQ folks, migrants, and even home insurance companies fleeing the state due to Gov. Ron DeSantis' regressive policies, the Sunshine State doesn't feel like the most hospitable place in the nation right now. So it should be cause for celebration when a band decides to cross the state line and plot a whole Florida tour.

That band? FIDLAR.

What? You don't know the celebrated Los Angeles skate-punk band famous for songs like "Whore" and "Cheap Beer"? The trio of Zack Carper, Brandon Schwarzel, and Max Kuehn have just announced their Floriduh Tour will hit six cities across the peninsula, rounding off with a stop at Gramps on Wednesday, September 27, courtesy of punk specialists Breakeven Booking.

Way back in 2013, when they debuted among a California punk scene that included Wavves, Thee Oh Sees, and Girls, Pitchfork declared that the band "[doesn't] make music you'll grow old with." And yet, ten years later, the lineup remains intact, and the music gets better with age. Grimy gutter punk about getting plastered and shredding streets and waves doesn't get old, especially if you keep your mental age low with the power of positive thinking. If you were wondering, the band's name is an acronym for "Fuck It Dawg, Life's A Risk."

Tickets for FIDLAR's Miami show go on sale Friday, July 14, at noon. Find all of FIDLAR's dates and the very entertaining tour poster below:
September 21 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
September 22 - Orlando, FL - The Social
September 23 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly
September 25 - Tallahassee - 926 Bar
September 26 - Gainesville - High Dive
September 27 - Miami - Gramps

FIDLAR. 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 27 at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $27.50 to $32.50 via eventbrite.com.
Douglas Markowitz has covered art and music in South Florida for nearly a decade, with stories published by Resident Advisor, the Miami Herald, the Sun Sentinel, Artburst, Burnaway, and principally the Miami New Times, where he interned in 2017. In 2023 he was named a finalist for the Knight-Esserman Journalism Award. He is a University of North Florida graduate and former culture editor at the Phoenix New Times.
