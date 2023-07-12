FIDLAR Announces Floriduh Tour, Stopping at Gramps

That band? FIDLAR.
What? You don't know the celebrated Los Angeles skate-punk band famous for songs like "Whore" and "Cheap Beer"? The trio of Zack Carper, Brandon Schwarzel, and Max Kuehn have just announced their Floriduh Tour will hit six cities across the peninsula, rounding off with a stop at Gramps on Wednesday, September 27, courtesy of punk specialists Breakeven Booking.
Way back in 2013, when they debuted among a California punk scene that included Wavves, Thee Oh Sees, and Girls, Pitchfork declared that the band "[doesn't] make music you'll grow old with." And yet, ten years later, the lineup remains intact, and the music gets better with age. Grimy gutter punk about getting plastered and shredding streets and waves doesn't get old, especially if you keep your mental age low with the power of positive thinking. If you were wondering, the band's name is an acronym for "Fuck It Dawg, Life's A Risk."
Tickets for FIDLAR's Miami show go on sale Friday, July 14, at noon. Find all of FIDLAR's dates and the very entertaining tour poster below:
September 21 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
September 22 - Orlando, FL - The Social
September 23 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly
September 25 - Tallahassee - 926 Bar
September 26 - Gainesville - High Dive
September 27 - Miami - Gramps
FIDLAR. 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 27 at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $27.50 to $32.50 via eventbrite.com.