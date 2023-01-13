Support Us

Insomniac Launching EDM-Themed Cruise From Miami

January 13, 2023 9:00AM

EDM hits the high seas with EDSea.
David Foster Wallace famously wrote about a Caribbean cruise he took as "a supposedly fun thing I'll never do again." Well, his cruise probably didn't have a massive EDM festival on board.

Insomniac, the event promoter behind Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival and Electric Daisy Carnival — which also owns a stake in Miami's Club Space — is launching its own festival at sea. Cheekily titled EDSea, the ocean-bound version of its popular dance-music festival will set sail in November aboard the Norwegian Joy departing from PortMiami.

A lineup has yet to be announced, but EDSea will feature eight "marine-themed" stages with "top tastemakers across the electronic music genre," according to a press release. A five-day itinerary has been released: The Joy leaves Miami on Saturday, November 4, making stops at Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas, and returning to Miami on Wednesday, November 8. The 15-deck ship features a go-kart track, laser tag, specialty dining, and 24-hour concierge service.

This is not the first time Insomniac has tried to make a festival at sea happen. In 2018, it took control of the Holy Ship! festival, which similarly sailed from Miami to the Bahamas. After pandemic cancellations, it resumed as a land-based event called Holy Ship! Wrecked, which was last held in December 2022 on the Mayan Riviera in Mexico with a lineup featuring Chris Lake, Nicole Moudaber, and SG Lewis, among others.

A presale for cabin accommodations, which can be reserved with a $100 deposit, begins Tuesday, January 17, with general sales starting January 27, "if cabins remain." Reservations will be available at edsea.com.

EDSea. Saturday, November 4, through Wednesday, November 8, aboard the Norwegian Joy, departing from PortMiami; edsea.com. Cabin reservations are available starting Tuesday, January 17.
