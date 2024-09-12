Dua Lipa Announces 2025 Dates for Radical Optimism Tour With Two Miami Shows

Today, English-Albanian singer Dua Lipa has announced the 2025 dates for her Radical Optimism Tour, which will take the pop star to venues across Australia, Europe, and North America next year. The show will eventually make its way to the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami for back-to-back shows on September 26 and 27, 2025.
The tour kicks off in November with a string of previously announced shows in Asia.
Of course, this is all in support of Radical Optimism, Lipa's third studio album and followup to her massively successful sophomore effort, Future Nostalgia. The album features production work from Kevin Parker of Tame Impala and Caroline Polachek's go-to producer and main collaborator, Danny L. Harle. Upon release, Radical Optimism was met with favorable reviews from critics but didn't quite match the buzz of Future Nostalgia, with fans blaming everything from the album cover, which features a barely noticeable Lipa and a shark, to the single choices.
Still, if you've seen clips online of Lipa's headlining performance at England's Glastonbury Festival earlier this year, you'll know that she can deliver a show worthy of the title of "pop star." If that performance was any indication, expect a larger-than-life show when Lipa comes to town.
The last time Lipa was in Miami was as part of the Future Nostalgia Tour, which kicked off at Kaseya Center (then known as FTX Arena) on February 9, 2022.
Tickets for the Radical Optimism Tour go on sale Friday, September 20. However, if you're an American Express card member, you can take part in the presale starting on Wednesday, September 18, at 9 a.m., with the artist presale beginning Thursday, September 19, at 10 a.m. (You can register for the artist presale at signup.ticketmaster.com/dualipa.)
Below is the full list of dates for Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour:
Tuesday, November 5 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium
Wednesday, November 6 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium
Saturday, November 9 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Indonesia Arena
Wednesday, November 13 – Manila, Philippines – Philippine Arena
Saturday, November 16 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena
Sunday, November 17 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena
Wednesday, November 20 – Taipei, Taiwan – Taoyuan Baseball Stadium
Saturday, November 23 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata Arena
Sunday, November 24 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata Arena
Wednesday, November 27 – Bangkok, Thailand – Impact Arena
Wednesday, December 4 – Seoul, South Korea – Gocheok Sky Dome
Thursday, December 5 – Seoul, South Korea – Gocheok Sky Dome
Thursday, March 20 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Wednesday, March 26 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Wednesday, April 2 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
Sunday, May 11 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
Monday, May 12 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
Thursday, May 15 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Friday, May 16 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Monday, May 19 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Tuesday, May 20 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Friday, May 23 – Paris, France – La Défense Arena
Tuesday, May 27 – Prague, CR – O2 Arena
Wednesday, May 28 – Prague, CR – O2 Arena
Saturday, May 31 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Sunday, June 1 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Tuesday, June 3 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Wednesday, June 4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Saturday, June 7 – Milan, Italy – Hippodrome San Siro
Wednesday, June 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Friday, June 13 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Friday, June 20 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
Saturday, June 21 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
Tuesday, June 24 – Liverpool, UK – Anfield Stadium
Friday, June 27 – Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium
Monday, September 1 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Tuesday, September 2 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Friday, September 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Saturday, September 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Tuesday, September 9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wednesday, September 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Saturday, September 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sunday, September 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wednesday, September 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thursday, September 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Friday, September 26 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Saturday, September 27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Tuesday, September 30 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Wednesday, October 1 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Saturday, October 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Sunday, October 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Saturday, October 11 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sunday, October 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Wednesday, October 15 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Thursday, October 16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Dua Lipa. 7:30 p.m. Friday, September 26, and Saturday, September 27, at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 20, via ticketmaster.com.