Drake Will Sit for Deposition In XXXTentacion Murder Trial

A new twist in the murder trial of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion will see none other than Drake appear in court or sit for a deposition.
The Canadian hip-hop star (full name Aubrey Drake Graham) has been called to appear in court or be deposed owing to his alleged connection to the case, according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone. XXXTentacion, (real name Jahseh Onfroy) was killed on June 18, 2018, outside a Pompano Beach motorcycle dealership during a botched robbery. Three suspects, Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Dedrick Williams, have pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm. A fourth suspect, Robert Allen, accepted a plea deal this past August and testified against his co-conspirators on February 8.
It was Williams' defense attorney, Mauricio Padilla, who advanced a theory that Drake is somehow involved in the murder, contrary to prosecutors' evidence, which includes eyewitness reports, surveillance camera footage, and GPS data that places one or more of the suspects at the scene of the crime — not to mention Allen's detailed confession. Animosity between the two rappers dates back to 2017, when X accused Drake of plagiarizing his song "Look At Me." In 2018, Onfroy declared in an Instagram Story, "If anyone tries to kill me it was @champagnepapi (referring to Drake's Instagram account). I'm snitching right now." Onfroy later deleted the post and others and claimed his account had been hacked.
Padilla, who claims prosecutors failed to investigate Onfroy's claims properly, first attempted to subpoena Drake at the end of January. After the rapper failed to appear for the deposition, Judge Michael Usan granted the defense an "order to show cause" on February 9. Drake must now appear for a deposition on February 24 or in court on February 27 or risk being held in contempt.
Drake's involvement is the latest turn in a trial that already has seen plenty of drama. The defense's previous tactics have included a failed attempt by Boatwright's attorney Joseph Kimok to have him declared unfit to stand trial, as well as a rejected motion to have each suspect tried separately. All three face life in prison with no possibility of parole if found guilty.
Onfroy was no stranger to legal troubles during his short life. At the time of his death, he faced charges of domestic violence and witness tampering. New Times has exhaustively covered Onfroy's life and death since his rise to fame in late 2016; you can read an annotated timeline of our coverage here.