DJ Mariana Dias Brings Her Jolt Radio Show, Forward the Motion, Live to Las Rosas

Jolt Radio's DJ Mariana Dias was 14 years old the first time she heard techno in a large, dark space. Her dad took her and a cousin to see the Chemical Brothers in São Paulo. "I was underage, but I had to go," she recalls. "That show blew my mind. The visuals were really elaborate and cinematic, so the space felt immersive and surreal." It was the beginning of her forays into the electronic music nightlife world.

Now 25 years old, the Miami Beach native has a popular web-based radio program, Forward the Motion, and a new night with the same name at the Allapattah bar Las Rosas. She also works remotely as a translator, which gives her the flexibility to pursue her musical interests. Growing up, she spent time traveling between Miami and Brazil, her parents' home. She even attended middle school in South America's largest country.

Her time in Brazil shaped her musical tastes. "When I was a little girl in the '90s, I used to dance to a lot of baile funk and axé and was mesmerized by electronic music that played on the radio," she says. Among the songs she listened to were Eiffel 65's popular tune, "Blue (Da Ba Dee)." She says she likes weird and danceable music.