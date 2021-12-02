Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Music News

Deadmau5 and Portugal. The Man Release NFT Single in Time for Miami Art Week

December 2, 2021 8:00AM

Deadmau5
Deadmau5 Photo by Leah Sems
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez tweeted earlier this week, "I predict that this week will represent the single largest gross volume of sales of NFTs in history."

No duh, dude.

This week, large quantities of cash — both traditional and crypto — are being exchanged for art. You don't need a crystal ball to predict that in 2021 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are going to play a significant role in that.

But what happens if you don't have thousands of dollars to drop on digital artwork?

Related Stories

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


That's where Canadian producer Deadmau5 and rock band Portugal. The Man come in. The artists have partnered to release a new single, "This Is Fine" (stylized as "this is fine."), on the blockchain. One million units of the single will be available for purchase for 0.25 NEAR tokens (approximately $2.19 at press time), making this an NFT most people can afford. "This Is Fine" will be released through the blockchain and cannot be heard through streaming services like Spotify or Apple Music.

The NFT will include cover art and collaborative artwork by Portugal. The Man's art director Wooden Cyclops and Smearballs, the artist behind the characters in Deadmau5's videos for "Monophobia," "Drama Free," and "Pomegranate." Each NFT will be numbered. There is also the promise of future metaverse integration and rewards for those who pony up now.

According to a press release, 750,000 units of "This Is Fine" will be available during Miami Art Week, though you don't have to be in Miami to buy it.

The remaining 250,000 units will be sold as bundles with their own benefits and bonuses, including an "Ultimate" bundle of 50,000 units with bespoke artwork, guestlist, and merchandise, and 200 bundles of 1,000 units, each with its own generative artwork. The price for these bundles will also be 0.25 NEAR per unit.


Despite the technobabble, the sale of an NFT single mirrors the traditional way of selling music. In contrast to streaming services, where the user does not own the music, buying an NFT single is akin to going to a record store and purchasing a physical copy that is yours to own in perpetuity.

So why release it through the blockchain? Beyond jumping on the NFT hype, the million units of "This Is Fine" are meant to represent the amount needed for a single to be awarded a platinum record by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). In its certification audit requirements, the RIAA counts digital downloads and streams — but not NFT sales. Deadmau5 and Portugal. The Man are hoping to change that rule.

If you're in Miami, be on the lookout for Miami-Dade Transit buses wrapped with ads promoting the Deadmau5 and Portugal. The Man collaboration. New Times is told the ads will feature a QR code users can scan to purchase the single. The single is also available to buy from Mintbase.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jose D. Duran is the associate editor of Miami New Times. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.
Contact: Jose D. Duran

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Basel 2021: The Year of the NFT

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation