Country Bay Music Festival Will Mosey on Down to Miami Marine Stadium

Carrie Underwood did stop by Miami-Dade Arena earlier this year, so perhaps it's a country music city waiting to blossom.
Find out if that's true when Biscayne Bay becomes Country Bay. On Saturday, November 11, and Sunday, November 12, the Miami Marine Stadium will host some of the genre's biggest names, including Thomas Rhett (returning to South Florida after appearing at last year's Tortuga Music Festival), Sam Hunt, and at least two guys named Chris.
Jokes aside, country music truly is its own world. Four of the toplining acts on the bill — Rhett, Hunt, Chris Young, and Lee Bryce — have earned a collective 56 number-one country singles, while the highest-up female artist on the bill, Lainey Wilson, recently won two CMA awards for "Best New Artist" and "Female Vocalist of the Year."
In addition to an enviable music roster, promoter Loud and Live also promises plenty of other activities to make Country Bay an unforgettable weekend. The "Saloon Experience" will include a 360-degree bar with a "Texas-sized" beverage lineup. Games, photo moments, line dancing, a mechanical bull, a giant Ferris wheel, and delicious food will also be on tap, and anchorage access will be available to those who want to attend by boat or yacht.
Early-bird tickets for Country Bay Music Festival are currently on sale, so expect the price to go up as the date nears. Below are the acts announced so far for the inaugural festival:
- Blanco Brown
- Chris Lane
- Chris Young
- David J
- Elle King
- Hailey Whitters
- Jordan Oaks
- Josh Ross
- Kat & Alex
- Neon Union
- Laney Wilson
- Lee Brice
- Locash
- Randy Houser
- Restless Road
- Sam Hunt
- Thomas Rhett