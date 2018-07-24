Counting Crows Frontman Adam Duritz on 25 Years of Rockin', Florida Treks, and Socks

“Rare. Very rare.”

No, Counting Crows' longtime frontman, Adam Duritz, isn’t talking about how he likes his steak. He's appreciating his band’s time in the biz, which hits the quarter-century mark this year.

To celebrate, the California-bred seven-piece is hitting the road with fellow multiplatinum rock band Live for the 25 Years and Counting tour. The 40-plus city trek is slated to stop at Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach Wednesday, August 1.

South Florida dates have always had a special and symbolic nook in the band’s heart. “I remember the first time we [toured] from coast to coast in a van,” Duritz says. “We had all of these moments playing all of these different places. And at some point, you complete the drive and there’s a big expanse, with the ocean and sun rising. It’s always powerful to think, Oh, wow, we actually crossed this whole thing. And then, eventually, you have to make a left turn and turn around. I remember how powerful that was the first time. We felt like pioneers with a wagon.”

A lot has changed during the Crows’ time in the spotlight. Despite the changes, Duritz still has one key need on the road. “Socks are big... and so important,” he laughs. “Really, there are things we have now that are so indispensable. Like, a phone has a map now. That is important shit. The fact that there was a point in time that we didn’t have things like that is just crazy to think about now.”

Once Google Maps safely guides the rockers to Coral Sky, the band will be able to choose from quite a few hits. The band has released seven studio albums, with its latest — Somewhere Under Wonderland — dropping in 2014. Near-guarantees for the show include “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby,” “Round Here,” and “Holiday in Spain.”

“We’re really just touring away, like we’ve been doing every year for seemingly forever,” Duritz says. “I have a tough time sometimes grasping the 25-year thing. We just keep playing the music.”

Offstage, Duritz is staying pretty busy. Early this year, he launched the podcast Underwater Sunshine, a series of chats between the Crows singer and his buddy Adam focused on life and music. The podcast airs every Monday.

And later this year in NYC, the Underwater Sunshine Fest will debut. Duritz founded the event, whose inaugural edition will feature the likes of Stephen Kellogg, Monks of Doom, and Hawks & Doves.

Until then, Duritz is taking life one day at a time. “I try not to think too far ahead,” he said. “It’s all about being where you are and enjoying it.”

Counting Crows. With Live. 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 1, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; 561-795-8883; livenation.com. Tickets cost $29.50 to $125 via livenation.com.