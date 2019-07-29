Shawn Mendes Serenaded Miami's Little Sisters at the American Airlines Arena

There are three types of people who are fans of Shawn Mendes: Camila Cabello, people who love overplayed radio songs, and your little sister. Sunday night, the American Airlines Arena reeked of Hollister perfume as teenaged girls filled the arena with the parents they dragged to see heartthrob singer Shawn Mendes.

Almost every seat was filled as audience members waited for their little sisters' #ManCrushMonday to take the stage. Teens came prepared to throw white roses onstage while parents grabbed double-shot cocktails to get through the night.

Shawn Mendes took the stage wearing a crisp, white, sleeveless button-up shirt; slightly distressed denim jeans; and black boots. His tousled brown hair bounced as he nodded his head to the sound of his band playing behind him. “What’s up, Miami?” he yelled into the mic. The crowd roared back and sang along to his opening song, "Lost in Japan."

He didn’t waste any time getting to the hit singles. “Nothing Holding Me Back” oozed out of the speakers as the audience took every opportunity to sing Mendes' songs for him. With his acoustic guitar in hand, he smiled back at the fans that made his job easier. From there, he rewarded the audience with fan favorites “Nervous” and Stitches.”

Mendes' setup was comprised of two stages: One was populated by his full band and a giant mirror-like monitor while the other held a small piano and a giant rose installation that changed colors throughout his performance. After singing a string of past hits, he sat at the piano to play a sensual take on his latest single, "Señorita," a collaboration with rumored girlfriend Camila Cabello. While the Miami-based "Havana" singer didn't make an appearance, the audience held it down by singing her part.

EXPAND Shawn Mendes at Portland's Moda Center on July 12, 2019. Photo by Kevin Mazur

The show persevered with Mendes announcing fan favorite, “Never Be Alone,” as he continued to show off on the piano. In the stands, a fan Facetimed a friend through half the song before cutting the call to absorb the rest of the performance.

After some time back on the mainstage, the band kept fans entertained as Mendes ran off the stage for an intermission. He reappeared on the piano stage, this time singing a cover of Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody." His young fans continued to sing at the top of their lungs as he ran through "Because I Had You," "A Little Too Much," "Patience," and “When You're Ready.”

Mendes spent a fair amount of time on the guitar as well, and while he put work into switching back and forth between stages, the real star of the show was the crew member who ran onstage to hand Mendes a new axe for every other song on his setlist. Mendes flexed his skills on a black electric guitar during "Treat You Better," his second Top Ten single. From there, he jumped into "Particular Taste," which showcased both his songwriting and vocal ability. He kept the same energy through “Where Were You In The Morning,” and the crowd did its best to keep up.

“Okay, this is my favorite part of the show,” Mendes said as he looked into the audience. “Did anyone bring a date? Listen, if you brought a date, this is the song to make a move on. At some point in this song, you just have to kiss her,” he said as he went into “Fallin’ All In You.” At no point did any teens kiss as their parent chaperones gave them the eye while they mumbled awkwardly through the lyrics.

For the last stretch of the show, it was hard to tell who was working harder: Shawn Mendes, the guitar tech, or your little sister’s vocal cords. After performing “Youth,” Mendes switched instruments again to sing “If I Can’t Have You.” The arena shook as he asked the crowd to jump with him throughout each chorus. The teenage girls had a good time, but they're probably pretty damn hoarse this morning.