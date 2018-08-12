American Football Brings Influential Head-Nodding Heartaches to Revolution Live

Filing into Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale to see seminal emo act American Football, you'd be forgiven for not knowing the band's highly influential debut came out nearly 20 years ago. Here was a crowd of fresh-faced youngsters piled in to watch a group of guys who could feasibly be their dads play music suffused with melancholy and beats that rarely surpass a steady 120 BPM. And yet, the excitement was palpable, electric. That's a tribute to the keen songwriting of longtime indie mainstay Mike Kinsella, of Cap'n Jazz, Owen, and Joan of Arc fame, to name a few. Kinsella's left an indelible mark on this brand of unapologetically gloomy rock, but he and his band, consisting of original players Steve Holmes and Steve Lamos, and newcomer Nate Kinsella on bass, play with a verve and sophistication that give an airiness to even the dourest tracks.

Before American Football took the stage, though, fans were treated with a rapturous set from Florida natives You Blew It!, who were quick to note how elated they were to be "playing with their idols." The influence is notable, but the band is its own beast, a bit jauntier and more inclined towards fist-pumping dynamic changes and sprints of intense riffing. Frontman Tanner Jones' emoting has evolved from a ragged yelp to a more relaxed croon, but lines like "I don't feel like myself / or anyone else" were still delivered with a seething twinge recognizable from their nascent days.

View more photos of American Football's performance at Revolution Live here. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

While the basic components of emo are all there — diary- esque lyrics laid over alternately sparse and churning guitars — the band throws enough musical left turns into the mix to keep the formula sounding fresh while still inspiring the kind of headbanging exaltation usually reserved for heavier acts. This is in no small part due to the interplay between dual guitarists Trevor O'Hare and Andy Anaya, who can push sonic air and create cavernous space as needed. The songs are anchored by the intersection of bassist Andrew Vila and drummer Matthew Nilsey, who steadfastly ensure the music never strays too far from a central groove. The band exchanged jovial smirks while ripping through material from their discography, including tracks from their well-loved 2014 LP, Keep Doing What You're Doing. For what it's worth, they also insisted on climbing onstage to Vitamin C's "Graduation (Friends Forever)" played at a pretty unreasonable volume.