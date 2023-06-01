Navigation
Photos: Charlie Puth Flexed His Songwriting Skills at FPL Solar Amphitheater

June 1, 2023 1:15PM

Charlie Puth performing at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
Charlie Puth performing at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
On Wednesday, May 31, singer-songwriter Charlie Puth brought his tour, the Charlie Live Experience, to the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami. Throughout the show, Puth performed his catalog of hits, including "We Don't Talk Anymore," "Light Switch," "How Long," and "One Call Away." The performance also highlighted Puth's career as a songwriter for other artists, as he sang covers of the Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber's "Stay" and Trey Songz's "Slow Motion" — songs he cowrote.

Opening the show was Blu DeTiger, who, in addition to being a prolific bass player, has a massive following on TikTok.
Charlie Puth performing at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Charlie Puth performing at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Blu DeTiger opening for Charlie Puth at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Blu DeTiger opening for Charlie Puth at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Blu DeTiger opening for Charlie Puth at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Blu DeTiger opening for Charlie Puth at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Blu DeTiger opening for Charlie Puth at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Blu DeTiger opening for Charlie Puth at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Charlie Puth performing at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Charlie Puth performing at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Charlie Puth performing at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Charlie Puth performing at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Charlie Puth performing at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Charlie Puth performing at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Charlie Puth performing at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Charlie Puth performing at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Charlie Puth performing at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Charlie Puth performing at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Charlie Puth performing at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Charlie Puth performing at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Michele Eve Sandberg is a nationally published event photographer and storyteller based in South Florida. Her eclectic coverage includes Art Basel events, SOBEWFF, the Miami Open, concerts, and more. She has also worked with celebrities and Grammy-winning artists in and outside of Florida.
