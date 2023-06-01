Photos: Charlie Puth Flexed His Songwriting Skills at FPL Solar Amphitheater

[
On Wednesday, May 31, singer-songwriter Charlie Puth
brought his tour, the Charlie Live Experience, to the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami. Throughout the show, Puth performed his catalog of hits, including "We Don't Talk Anymore," "Light Switch," "How Long," and "One Call Away." The performance also highlighted Puth's career as a songwriter for other artists, as he sang covers of the Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber's "Stay" and Trey Songz's "Slow Motion" — songs he cowrote.
Opening the show was Blu DeTiger, who, in addition to being a prolific bass player, has a massive following on TikTok.
click to enlarge
Charlie Puth performing at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Blu DeTiger opening for Charlie Puth at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
click to enlarge
Blu DeTiger opening for Charlie Puth at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
click to enlarge
Blu DeTiger opening for Charlie Puth at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
click to enlarge
Blu DeTiger opening for Charlie Puth at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
click to enlarge
Blu DeTiger opening for Charlie Puth at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
click to enlarge
Blu DeTiger opening for Charlie Puth at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
Charlie Puth performing at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
Charlie Puth performing at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
Charlie Puth performing at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
click to enlarge
Charlie Puth performing at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
click to enlarge
Charlie Puth performing at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
click to enlarge
Charlie Puth performing at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
click to enlarge
Charlie Puth performing at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
Charlie Puth performing at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
Charlie Puth performing at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
click to enlarge
Charlie Puth performing at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
click to enlarge
Charlie Puth performing at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
Charlie Puth performing at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami
