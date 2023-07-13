Navigation
Concerts

Chlöe Bailey Announces Solo Tour, Stop at Revolution Live

July 13, 2023 12:56PM

Chlöe Bailey
Chlöe Bailey Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
Few musicians have rocketed to stardom quite as quickly as Chlöe and Halle Bailey — but that's what happens when you open for Beyoncé.

To be fair, the Georgia-born sisters always had some level of fame. Both were in the Disney orbit, starring on shows like Let It Shine and Grown-ish, but their path took a sharp turn when they signed to Parkwood, the label and artist management firm founded by Queen Bey herself. The duo began releasing critically acclaimed albums like Sugar Symphony and The Kids Are Alright and opened for Beyoncé on the Europe leg of her Formation Tour and again on her On The Run II Tour with coheadliner and husband Jay-Z. They've also performed at high-profile events like Coachella, the White House Easter Egg Roll, and sang "America the Beautiful" at Super Bowl LIII, gaining an image as a wholesome family act not unlike the Jacksons or the Carpenters, albeit for a more inclusive 21st Century.

Of course, sisters sometimes have to do it for themselves. So while Halle's acting career has gone stratospheric — she played Ariel in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid — Chlöe has decided to counter by doubling down on music. With input from mentor Beyoncé, she released her debut solo album, In Pieces, in March, which showcases a more mature sound and includes features from Future and Missy Elliot — and, uh, Chris Brown — earlier this year. And next month, she's hitting the road starting next month in support of the album, with the tour wrapping things up right here in South Florida. She'll stop at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, September 10, supported by Los Angeles-based DJ Rosegold.

Tickets are on presale until 8 p.m. tonight via Ticketmaster with code "legend," while the general public sale starts at 10 a.m. Friday, July 14. Find all the tour dates below:

August 20 - Sacramento, CA - Sol Blume
August 22 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
August 23 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
August 24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
August 26 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
August 29 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
August 31 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
September 1 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
September 2 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
September 4 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Concert Theatre
September 6 - Norfolk, VA - Norva Theater
September 7 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
September 9 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor
September 10 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

Chlöe Bailey. With Rosegold. Sunday, September 10, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $33 via ticketmaster.com.
