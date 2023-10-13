 Check Out the Photos From Depeche Mode's Miami Concert | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Concerts

Miami's Tropigoths Show Up at Kaseya Center for Depeche Mode

If there was a dress code for Depeche Mode's Miami show, it was most definitely black.
October 13, 2023
Depeche Mode performed at Kaseya Center in downtown Miami on Thursday, October 12.
Depeche Mode performed at Kaseya Center in downtown Miami on Thursday, October 12. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Share this:
On Thursday, October 12, synth-pop icons Depeche Mode performed at the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami as part of the band's Memento Mori Tour. South Florida fans packed the arena to hear songs like "Personal Jesus," "Strangelove," and "Enjoy the Silence."

If there was a dress code for Thursday's show, it was most definitely black. Whether intentional or not, the crowd was clad in tropigoth attire, which had long been a thing in Miami before TikTok influencers took hold of the trend.

Check out the highlights from in and outside the arena, courtesy of photographer Michele Eve Sandberg.
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michele Eve Sandberg is a nationally published event photographer and storyteller based in South Florida. Her eclectic coverage includes Art Basel events, SOBEWFF, the Miami Open, concerts, and more. She has also worked with celebrities and Grammy-winning artists in and outside of Florida.
Contact: Michele Eve Sandberg

Trending

Danny Daze Looks Beyond the Dance Floor With His Debut Album, ::Blue::

Local Music

Danny Daze Looks Beyond the Dance Floor With His Debut Album, ::Blue::

By Alex Dias
Techno Legend Jeff Mills: "Always Play Like It's Your Last Set"

Festivals

Techno Legend Jeff Mills: "Always Play Like It's Your Last Set"

By Douglas Markowitz
III Points Founders' Ten Fondest Memories Ahead of Festival's Tenth Year

Festivals

III Points Founders' Ten Fondest Memories Ahead of Festival's Tenth Year

By Grant Albert
Don't Miss These 7 Live Acts at III Points 2023

Festivals

Don't Miss These 7 Live Acts at III Points 2023

By Douglas Markowitz
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation