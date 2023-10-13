Miami's Tropigoths Show Up at Kaseya Center for Depeche Mode

On Thursday, October 12, synth-pop icons Depeche Mode performed at the Kaseya Center
in downtown Miami as part of the band's Memento Mori Tour. South Florida fans packed the arena to hear songs like "Personal Jesus," "Strangelove," and "Enjoy the Silence."
If there was a dress code for Thursday's show, it was most definitely black. Whether intentional or not, the crowd was clad in tropigoth attire, which had long been a thing in Miami
before TikTok influencers took hold of the trend.
Check out the highlights from in and outside the arena, courtesy of photographer Michele Eve Sandberg.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg