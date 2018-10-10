In the Studio With Royalty Statements, Broward's Rising Producer Duo

If you’re looking for a recording studio in South Florida, you’ll never find one. Generally, there’s no flashy sign, red carpet, or indication that a place able to take SoundCloud rap to a Billboard hit is even there. Producer group Royalty Statements' place fits the bill. It's tucked neatly in a Plantation warehouse space, which allows not only client confidentiality but for the creatives juices to flow undisturbed.

“Yeah, you can park right here,” yells Dru Goicochea from his car window. His shiny long black hair hangs out of the window as he spins around in his truck to park towards the back. The studio sits inside a pastel-pink building off Sunrise Boulevard. Dumi opens the door with a warm smile, shedding light onto a cozy workplace. Through the doors, a reception desk sits in the corner equipped to take bookings and follow up emails. There's also a white board in the next room and a sofa.

Royalty Statements is composed of fraternity brothers Janlou “Dumi” Borges and Andy “Dru” Goicochea. Not only do they produce music, but they also shoot and edit video, direct photoshoots, and offer podcast services. Their music is inspired by everything from disco to Wu-Tang. But they dub their style urban pop.

“We’ve had this studio for about two years,” Dru says. “Let me show you around.” Adjacent to the sofa and chair set-up, there is a small room that holds a mic and a chair. “Here’s where we set up for podcasts.” In the open area with the sofa sits a TV monitor, keyboard, and speaker. On the other side of the room lies the control room. The studio is small, but it gets records made. Their production credits include work with South Florida artists JayBurna, Prez P, Khaotic, and more.

“The goal is to always make hit records,” Dru says. “As an artist, you’re always growing. If you’re always dropping new music, something is bound to be a hit.” While the duo is always working on new music for their clients, they assure they are quietly loading the clip to let loose content throughout 2019. “We’re putting out new records very soon,” says Dru to Dumi. “Yeah, very soon,” Dumi smiles back.

One of the reasons their new music has taken so long to debut is that they are rolling out video and photo content as well. “People think that producers just make beats,” Dru says. "But we are making music and music-related content; we compose records, we are involved from top to bottom. There are people that just make beats. That’s not us." Royalty Statements contributes to the video, audio, songwriting, producing, and beat making of an artist’s project. “It’s full service here,” chimes in Dumi. “What we are trying to build is a brand that promotes self-sufficiency for creatives. Us being a duo allows checks and balances.”

Dumi has spent more than ten years DJ'ing, which brings an understanding of what people want and what constitutes as a hit record. Dru is an instrumentalist. “I used to play the viola," Dru says. "I mean, I probably still can.” But for now, he mainly plays the drums, which adds live patterns to music, giving it a more authentic feel than a downloaded beat pack. Dru also recently became a vocalist. “Waiting for the feature was slowing down the project,” Dru says. “I became my own vocalist. I’ve been songwriting for years, and sometimes you just have to get it done yourself.”

The duo continues to gear up for next year. In a world of fake followers and fans that only consist of your dog, mom, and girlfriend, building a group of true admirers is key. “If we can get 1,000 people to spend $25 times a year, we’ll be where we want to be as a group.” For now, as Royalty Statements’ fan base grows, so does their catalog. And they hope to make you a fan as well.