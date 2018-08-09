Bomba Estéreo Channels Divine Feminine Energy and Changing Perceptions

Li Saumet and Simón Mejía of Bomba Estéreo will bring their signature electro-tropical sound to the Fillmore on Saturday, August 11.

The Colombians, known for their eclectic style and expressive political lyrics, are fresh off the European leg of their tour, which is called Jungla . The band has evolved by staying true to its signature sound while changing its message since starting in 2005. Mejía says the experience and living out their art has led to their creative growth. "We work with a different color palette now, but the style remains the same — electronic music from Colombia’s Caribbean coast," says Mejia. "We always feel comfortable experimenting. It's the base of all good art."

Good art and divine feminine energy are a powerful combination that has played a pivotal role in the band's success. Mejia says frontwoman Li Saumet's image and femme sensitivity is what the world most needs today.

"We’re seeing this energetic opening toward that," he says. "Maybe all of the political issues going on today are due to so much macho energy around. Guys that like to play with guns, boats, and convertibles and dig gold mines — it’s a bit pathetic."