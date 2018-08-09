Bomba Estéreo Channels Divine Feminine Energy and Changing Perceptions

Li Saumet and Simón Mejía of Bomba Estéreo will bring their signature electro-tropical sound to the Fillmore on Saturday, August 11.
The Colombians, known for their eclectic style and expressive political lyrics, are fresh off the European leg of their tour, which is called
Good art and divine feminine energy are a powerful combination that has played a pivotal role in the band's success. Mejia says frontwoman Li Saumet's image and femme sensitivity is what the world most needs today.
"We’re seeing this energetic opening toward that," he says. "Maybe all of the political issues going on today are due to so much macho energy around. Guys that like to play with guns, boats, and convertibles and dig gold mines — it’s a bit pathetic."
Ayo, the band's 2017 album, snagged the Grammy award for Best Latin Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album. It's the base for the current
"We always find a creative challenge even though it's the same music from the album we made one year ago. It’s about finding new ways to present this music, sonically and visually. I want people to perceive our dance music not only with their feet but with their heads and souls."
And Bomba is up for the challenge. The band's latest video, "Amar Así," which was released August 7, is a queer love story between two soldiers. It's a beautiful representation of how Bomba blends contemporary life with current social and political issues.
"Soy Yo" gave brown girls worldwide a feminist anthem about being themselves. It reached 52 million views since dropping last year.
Mejía says the band is honored to be known as one of the many examples of Colombians in music.
"We’re part of a generation that took Colombia’s music to another level. There are many musicians involved in this. And yes, it makes us proud to have achieved what we have with our music, which is not mainstream."
Bomba Estéreo. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, August 11, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $ 27 to $45 via livenation.com
