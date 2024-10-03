Billboard Profiles Sweat Records as "Iggy Pop's Favorite Record Shop"

Little Haiti shop Sweat Records was recently profiled in Billboard as part of its series highlighting independent record stores across the nation. In the profile, Billboard staff writer Taylor Mims talks about the moment former Stooges frontman Iggy Pop shouted out the store during a CNN segment.
"The Stooges legend was showing the news channel around his favorite places in his hometown and took a moment to pose in front of Sweat's mural, which, over the years, has included Prince, Grace Jones, David Bowie, Dolly Parton, and Iggy himself," Mims noted in her article.
Of course, Sweat is a recognizable name to any Miami music lover. Since opening its doors in 2005 — and through hurricanes, break-ins, and broken ACs — the store has become a beacon for shopping local and fostering community through in-store events and at venues around the city.
"It's an honor," says Lauren "Lolo" Reskin, owner of Sweat. "We love to see major music publications featuring record stores. I will never stop saying that brick-and-mortar stores are the boots on the ground of the music industry. We put records in people's hands, and each influence our own audience of dedicated music fans."
In addition to its brick-and-mortar store, Sweat has a web store with the entire in-store inventory available for purchase. And unlike some drop-shipping merchants, Sweat hand packs all its orders with love and care.
Sweat Records. 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-693-9309; sweatrecordsmiami.com.