The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Maluma, Post Malone, Khruangbin, and More

This week, Maluma, Post Malone, and Kygo help kick off the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Khruangbin plays back-to-back shows at the Fillmore Miami Beach, and the GroundUp Music Festival jams out at the North Beach Bandshell.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts scheduled in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, May 2

Misha Piatigorsky: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, May 3

Altin Gün: 8 p.m., $20-$25. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Cortadito: 7:30 p.m., $15-$60. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Mannequin Pussy: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Misha Piatigorsky: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Primus: With Battles, 8 p.m., $45.50-$75. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Role Model: 7 p.m., $18. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Wednesday, May 4

Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Opening Party: With Kygo., 7 p.m., $100-$150. Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens, 305-943-8000, hardrockstadium.com.

Jason Charos: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Mor ve Ötesi: 8 p.m., $60. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Rex Orange County: 8 p.m., $33.50-$59.50. FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.

Rick Ross: 8 p.m., $30-$50. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Two Friends: 11 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Thursday, May 5

All That Remains: With Miss May I, Varials, and Tallah, 5:30 p.m., $24. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Burgundee: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Diplo: 8 p.m., $50-$75. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Eclair Fifi: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Kygo: 11 p.m., $75-$95. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Maluma: 8 p.m., $105-$355. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, seminolehardrockhollywood.com. 10 p.m., $50. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Tom & Collins: 12 p.m., $60. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.

Walshy Fire: 9 p.m., Free-$10. Freehold, 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-280-0330, freeholdmiami.com.

Friday, May 6

2Lanes and Bored Lord: 11 p.m., $20-$30. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Adam & the Testifiers: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Anthony Attalla: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Bassjackers: 10 p.m., $28.33. The Deck at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-900-7799, thedeckwynwood.com.

The Chainsmokers: 10 p.m., $50. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

DJ Snake: 11 p.m., $50. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Goldroom: 9 p.m., Free-$10. Freehold, 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-280-0330, freeholdmiami.com.

Gordo: 8 p.m., $60. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.

Green Velvet and Moon Boots: 11 p.m., $15-$50. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Grind House: With Bloody Mary., 11 p.m., $10-$15. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

GroundUp Music Festival: With Snarky Puppy, Cory Henry, Kimbra, Emily King, and others., 6 p.m., $109-$489. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Ho99o9: With N8NOFACE., 7 p.m., $18-$20. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Hurry Up Slowly: With the Martinez Brothers, Calussa, Malone, and others., 6 p.m.-3 a.m., $40-$150. Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami, 305-531-3747, islandgardens.com.

Madeleine Peyroux: With Sophie B. Hawkins, 8 p.m., $27-$57. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Miami Beach Race Weekend Sunset on the Sand: With Disclosure, Jamie Jones, Jamie xx, Kaytranada, and others., 6-11 p.m., $70.56-$161.20, ftxoffthegrid.com. Lummus Park, Ocean Dr. between Fifth and 15th streets, Miami Beach, 305-673-7779, miamibeachfl.gov.

Out in the Tropics featuring Milonga, Sonata, y Plata by Marcos Flores: 8 p.m., $27. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

Pink Martini: With China Forbes., 8 p.m., $35-$125. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Post Malone: 8 p.m., $105-$605. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Robag Wruhme: 11 p.m., $15-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Snoop Dogg: 8 p.m., $75-$125. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

The Soul Brothers: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Saturday, May 7

Abracadabra F1 Miami: With Diplo, Blond:Ish, Pablo Fierro, Salomé Le Chat, and others., 6 p.m.-3 a.m., $40-$150. Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami, 305-531-3747, islandgardens.com.

Bad Luck and Dollar Signs: 7 p.m., $15. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Bedouin: 11 p.m., $15-$80. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Behrouz: 10 p.m., $25-$75. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Black Loops: 11 p.m., $20-$30. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

The Chainsmokers: 11 p.m., $95-$115. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Dying Fetus: With Chelsea Grin, Bodysnatcher, Frozen Soul, and Undeath, 5:30 p.m., $24. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Greg S: 10 p.m., $28.33. The Deck at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-900-7799, thedeckwynwood.com.

GroundUp Music Festival: With Snarky Puppy, Cory Henry, Kimbra, Emily King, and others., 12 p.m., $109-$489. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Gunna: 11 p.m., $50-$75. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Ilee: 10 p.m., Free-$25. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Jantsen: With Smoakland, Jon Casey, and SuperAve., 9 p.m., $25-$40. Stache Drinking Den + Coffee Bar, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.

Kaskade: 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $85. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com. 9 p.m., $65-$125. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Khruangbin: With Toro y Moi, 8 p.m., $49.50-$65. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Leoni Torres: 8:30 p.m., $50-$90. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Miami Beach Race Weekend Sunset on the Sand: With Disclosure, Jamie Jones, Jamie xx, Kaytranada, and others., 6-11 p.m., $70.56-$161.20, ftxoffthegrid.com. Lummus Park, Ocean Dr. between Fifth and 15th streets, Miami Beach, 305-673-7779, miamibeachfl.gov.

Mujeres a Contratiempo: 8 p.m., $35-$65. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

Paul Oakenfold: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Remembering Whitney: 8 p.m., $45.79-$55.14. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

ReVision: With Sandy Rivera, Dave Sol, Nii Tei, and others., 10 p.m., $20-$50. The Regent Cocktail Club, 1690 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-975-2550, regentcocktailclub.com.

Samba Lele Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Sleepy & Boo: 10 p.m., Free. Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-637-2987, racketwynwood.com.

Super Flu: 11 p.m., $15-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Tiësto: 10 p.m., $50. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Tim McGraw: With Russell Dickerson., 7 p.m., $29.50-$1,010. iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Travis Scott: 8 p.m., $150-$250. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Whethan: 9 p.m., Free-$15. Freehold, 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-280-0330, freeholdmiami.com.

Zedd: 12 p.m., $50. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Sunday, May 8

Alesso: 8 p.m., $49.86. The Deck at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-900-7799, thedeckwynwood.com.

Deadmau5: 12 p.m., $40. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Derek Fairholm: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Diplo: With Shiba San and LP Giobbi., 8 p.m., $40-$125. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Disclosure: 10 p.m., $20-$100. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

GroundUp Music Festival: With Snarky Puppy, Cory Henry, Kimbra, Emily King, and others., 12 p.m., $109-$489. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Khruangbin: With Toro y Moi, 8 p.m., $49.50-$65. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Martin Garrix: 11 p.m., $75. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Maxwell: With Anthony Hamilton and Joe, 7 p.m., $74-$129. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com.

Melim: 8 p.m., $37.38-$93.46. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Miami Beach Race Weekend Sunset on the Sand: With Disclosure, Jamie Jones, Jamie xx, Kaytranada, and others., 6-11 p.m., $70.56-$161.20, ftxoffthegrid.com. Lummus Park, Ocean Dr. between Fifth and 15th streets, Miami Beach, 305-673-7779, miamibeachfl.gov.

Mother's Day Celebration: With Clark Sisters, Shirley Caesar, Charles Jenkins, and Jekalyn Carr, 3 p.m., $74-$106. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Steve Aoki: 10 p.m., $100. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Tiësto: 8 p.m., $100-$150. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Torche: 8 p.m., $15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.