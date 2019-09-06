The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Hialeah Fest. Ferny Coipel and Tony Landa, bandmates in the indie-pop act Humbert, love their hometown of Hialeah so much they launched Hialeah Fest in 1994 to showcase the City of Progress' sonic talents. Landa is a photographer and Dig Under Rock music blogger, while Coipel has offered generations of musicians a place to record and practice at his Hialeah Gardens studio, the Shack North. As young rockers in '90s Hialeah, they were friends with a smattering of bands making cool music in different genres. Individually, the acts couldn't draw big crowds to the beloved music mecca and Little Haiti hovel Churchill's Pub, where they generally played, so they joined forces with Hialeah Fest. Former Churchill's owner Dave Daniels was the event's biggest cheerleader and kept it going for almost 20 years. He sold the venue in 2014, so for the dive's 40th anniversary, the Godfather of Noise and Churchill's sometimes-booker, Frank "Rat Bastard" Falestra, demanded the return of this necessary fest. Catch its epic resurrection this weekend. 8 p.m. Saturday, September 7, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Admission costs $7.

Peter Frampton: With Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening. Most folks know Peter Frampton as the British rocker who crafted mega-hits like "Show Me the Way" and "Baby, I Love Your Way"; two of the greatest earworms of the 20th century. Frampton, who also played with Humble Pie and the Herd and is best known for his live album Frampton Comes Alive!, has continued to rock into the 21st century. His talk box is legendary, he's performed with David Bowie and Ringo Starr, and he even has his own Simpsons character. Catch the classic rock legend in the flesh when he plays WPB's Coral Sky Amphitheater Saturday night. 7:30 p.m., Saturday, September 7, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; 561-795-8883; livenation.com. Tickets cost $29.50 to $129.50.

EXPAND Mike Peters of the Alarm. Photo by Philamonjaro

The Alarm. With Modern English and Jay Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel. The Alarm was a no-name band when it arrived on U.S. shores in 1983. But the Welsh rockers were quickly exposed to arenas full of listeners as a supporting act on U2's War Tour, which included a stop at Sunrise Musical Theater in Sunrise. The bands paired together exceptionally well: Both used melodic instrumentals and soaring vocals to inspire a life-affirming sense of exhilaration, and Alarm frontman Mike Peters' singing voice sounded uncannily similar to Bono's. Peters attributes the two bands' sonic similarities to their shared Celtic roots. "That was one thing that brought us together," he says. 34 years later, the Alarm is back in South Florida to play the Ground Saturday night. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 7, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $35 to $40 via eventbrite.com.

Josh Wink. If you appreciate Josh Wink, you might be pushing or deep into middle age. The DJ and label owner hit his stride in the '90s when he was one of the biggest names in electronic music. The Philadelphia native was one of the kings of the rave scene where wide-legged pants and glow sticks abounded. He elevated techno and house with tribal beats and hit the dance charts internationally. There wasn't a dance club in the world that wasn't playing his songs. Satisfy that '90s nostalgia and iron your JNCOs before heading to the altar of EDM, Miami Beach, to see Josh Wink spin at Treehouse. 11 p.m. Saturday, September 7, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-614-4478; treehousemiami.com. Tickets cost $15.

Alejandro Sanz. When 25-year-old Catalonian singer Rosalía won some Latin Grammys this year, the internet blew up asking if she was actually Latinx. But "Latin Grammy" should be her fellow Spanish artist Alejandro Sanz's middle name given that he's won 17 of them, including the Album of the Year gramophone three times over. The genre-bending musician will play two sold-out, back-to-back shows at the American Airlines Arena this weekend. And why wouldn't the first Spanish musician to record an MTV Unplugged album not sell out two major dates in a massive Miami arena? Here's hoping you got your tickets way in advance. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Sold out.